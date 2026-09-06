LSU QB Sam Leavitt's Intense Wellness Routine Under Lane Kiffin Includes Drinking Sea Water
In this story:
The LSU Tigers are heading into a new season with Lane Kiffin as head coach and Sam Leavitt as quarterback, and both impressed on Saturday. The team pretty much trounced Clemson with a 51-10 victory. It wasn't a subtle win.
Leavitt is new to LSU this season, but he's certainly not new to football. He had a successful two-year stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils as the team's starting quarterback, before transferring to LSU to play this season under new LSU head Coach Kiffin.
The quarterback impressed in his opening game with LSU, running for more than 100 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per carry, as well as throwing for 230 yards.
Sam Leavitt's Intense Wellness Routine Could Be the Secret to His Success With Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers
How did Leavitt prepare for the expected brutal college football season with LSU, expected to extend through the CFB championship in January 2027?
Leavitt keeps to a very strict health and wellness routine which focuses on rest, sleep, hydration and decreasing screen time.
It's a strict combination of preparing physically and mentally to take on the challenge of being a top CFB quarterback that has Heisman aspirations.
Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Leavitt shared that he prepares both for individual games, and also for long term longevity over an entire season (and career).
"I put my phone down at probably 8 p.m., put on my blue light glasses, take all my supplements and do my stretching, get ready for bed," Leavitt told the media.
"I always say that my night before is kind of a direct reflection of my next day, so the things that I'm eating, putting in my body, the way I'm taking care of it the night before is going to directly reflect how I feel physically and mentally the next day."
He also told reporters that under Kiffin, he is always ensuring that he is preparing for the the game plan Kiffin and staff have implemented, so he understands exactly what is expected of him.
Sam Leavitt Knows How to Eliminate Distractions & Reduce Phone Usage
Leavitt also tries to get rid of any distractions, that can take a mental toll. He says it's about "putting yourself in the best mental state possible and not cluttering your brain up with texting a million people, talking a ton on the phone."
"Like, it is difficult because at this point, you kind of have to cut out, not cut out some people completely, but there's a certain sacrifice you have to make at this point of not communicating with people because you don't want the extra mental clutter," he added.
ESPN also shared a post with his readiness routine, and it's gone viral with more than 1 million views.
Per the post, Leavitt's routine includes:
- 9.5 to 10 hours of sleep, which can include naps
- wears blue light glasses one hour before bed
- no phone or screen usage after 8 pm
- sticks to organic food with the help of a chef
- drinks concentrated sea water with magnesium
- gets genetic testing and blood work to optimize his cortisol and stress levels
That is the routine of a championship-hopeful quarterback.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Anne Erickson is a sports and entertainment journalist, covering a range of sports, including the NFL, NBA and college. Her work spans interviews with big names, such as Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, Erin Andrews of Fox Sports and more. Erickson’s work has been published via Newsweek, ESPN, Fox Sports, Heavy Sports and more. Anne Erickson has both a bachelor's and master's degree from Michigan State University.Follow AnneErickson