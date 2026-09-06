LSU QB Sam Leavitt's Intense Wellness Routine Under Lane Kiffin Includes Drinking Sea Water

The LSU Tigers are heading into a new season with Lane Kiffin as head coach and Sam Leavitt as quarterback, and both impressed on Saturday. The team pretty much trounced Clemson with a 51-10 victory. It wasn't a subtle win.

Leavitt is new to LSU this season, but he's certainly not new to football. He had a successful two-year stint with the Arizona State Sun Devils as the team's starting quarterback, before transferring to LSU to play this season under new LSU head Coach Kiffin.

Lane Kiffin talks to quarterback Sam Leavitt against Clemson Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The quarterback impressed in his opening game with LSU, running for more than 100 yards and averaged 9.3 yards per carry, as well as throwing for 230 yards.

Sam Leavitt top plays from LSU debut pic.twitter.com/TbCsPnGuud — hawkinn (@h4wkinnn) September 6, 2026

Sam Leavitt's Intense Wellness Routine Could Be the Secret to His Success With Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers

How did Leavitt prepare for the expected brutal college football season with LSU, expected to extend through the CFB championship in January 2027?

Leavitt keeps to a very strict health and wellness routine which focuses on rest, sleep, hydration and decreasing screen time.

It's a strict combination of preparing physically and mentally to take on the challenge of being a top CFB quarterback that has Heisman aspirations.

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt scrambles against Clemson Tigers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Sept. 1, Leavitt shared that he prepares both for individual games, and also for long term longevity over an entire season (and career).

"I put my phone down at probably 8 p.m., put on my blue light glasses, take all my supplements and do my stretching, get ready for bed," Leavitt told the media.



"I always say that my night before is kind of a direct reflection of my next day, so the things that I'm eating, putting in my body, the way I'm taking care of it the night before is going to directly reflect how I feel physically and mentally the next day."

He also told reporters that under Kiffin, he is always ensuring that he is preparing for the the game plan Kiffin and staff have implemented, so he understands exactly what is expected of him.

Sam Leavitt Knows How to Eliminate Distractions & Reduce Phone Usage

Sam Leavitt taking care of his mind and body 🧘‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/VdwC0JoSMK — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 6, 2026

Leavitt also tries to get rid of any distractions, that can take a mental toll. He says it's about "putting yourself in the best mental state possible and not cluttering your brain up with texting a million people, talking a ton on the phone."

"Like, it is difficult because at this point, you kind of have to cut out, not cut out some people completely, but there's a certain sacrifice you have to make at this point of not communicating with people because you don't want the extra mental clutter," he added.

ASU quarterback Sam Leavitt speaks to the media after the team held their first day of practice at Camp Tontozona on Aug. 6, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

ESPN also shared a post with his readiness routine, and it's gone viral with more than 1 million views.



Per the post, Leavitt's routine includes:

9.5 to 10 hours of sleep, which can include naps

wears blue light glasses one hour before bed

no phone or screen usage after 8 pm

sticks to organic food with the help of a chef

drinks concentrated sea water with magnesium

gets genetic testing and blood work to optimize his cortisol and stress levels

That is the routine of a championship-hopeful quarterback.