Lane Kiffin's wife Layla shares first post since LSU drama remaining mostly quiet

It didn't take Lane Kiffin long to get back to his full troll-king swagger as the LSU head coach.

His diehard Ole Miss Rebels daughter, Landry, who had originally convinced her dad to stay in Oxford when Auburn came calling a couple of years ago, has followed suit by dissing her old school and flaunting her lifestyles of the rich and fabulous with her boyfriend, LSU star linebacker Whit Weeks.

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin, second right, stands with his family including daughter Landry, son Knox, ex-wife Layla Kiffin, second left, LSU president Wade Rousse, left, and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Even his teenage son Knox, who was very gracious saying goodbye after a successful season at Oxford High School taking over as quarterback, has stepped into the fray of Ole Miss vs. the Kiffins by showing off Juice, the famous Rebels dog that has been at the center of the heated divorce.

Layla has sacrificed a lot to be with Lane the second time around

Dec. 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU president Wade Rousse, left, LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin and LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry stand together at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Speaking of divorces, Kiffin's reconciled wife Layla has been relatively quiet besides being by his side with the rest of the family, minus daughter Presley who plays volleyball at USC, at Lane's introductory LSU press conference in her bold jeans fit.

In the ugly scenes leaving on private planes out of Oxford, Layla, who's dad John Reaves, an ex-NFL quarterback who played at Florida, where she also attended making many believe the Kiffins would choose the Gators, was serenaded with plenty of expletives like Lane escaping. But no, neither was run off the road.

Layla Kiffin/Instagram

Layla, and their son Knox, have sacrificed the most for the 50-year-old coaching savior, who very much acts like the world revolves around him. Reconciled wife and youngest child had moved to Oxford from Manhattan Beach, California, an idyllic beach town, to be with him before the start of this season.

Layla and Knox had grown fond of Oxford, and in her social media postings especially, she had an entire Ole Miss friend crew, showing them off as recently as Nov. 18 on Instagram with the hashtag, #magicalmoments.

Layla also thanked Knox's high school coaches for an amazing season, advancing deep in the Mississippi playoffs before a heartbreaking loss.

She wrote, "Proud of these boys…worked hard, fought hard. Thank you coaches for all you do."

Layla shares first post since being run out of Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin/Instagram

That had been her last post at Oxford before everything went to hell, and yesterday was Layla's first first salvo from the other side.

Much like her husband's daily routine, it was an inspirational post from self-help guru Tony Robbins.

The quote reads, "Stop being afraid of what could go wrong, and start being excited about what could go right."

Layla Kiffin with her first post since the LSU drama | Layla Kiffin/Instagram

For Layla especially, let's hope it goes very right for her at LSU.

