Madison Beer had two things on her calendar Monday night: a red carpet appearance and Monday Night Football.

The 27-year-old singer stepped out for ELLE's annual Women in Hollywood event on Nov. 16, wearing a shimmering silver gown with thin straps and a square neckline. She kept her brunette hair down and straight, letting the dress do most of the talking.

But one of the best photos of Beer from the evening didn't come from a red carpet photographer. It came courtesy of her stylist and creative director, Harper Slate.

While Beer was tending to her own professional obligations in California, her fiancé, Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, was taking on the Baltimore Ravens on the other side of the country.

And there was no way she was missing it.

Madison Beer Sneaks In Some Monday Night Football

Slate took to her Instagram Stories on Monday evening to share a candid photo of Beer, still dressed in her silver gown, holding her phone horizontally with both hands, completely fixated on the screen.

"when we have a carpet but football is on!" Slate wrote over the photo.

As it turned out, Monday was a particularly good night for Beer to tune in.

Herbert and the Chargers snapped their winless start to the 2026 NFL season with a 23-20 victory over the Ravens. The quarterback contributed 51 rushing yards and a touchdown on the ground, helping Los Angeles secure its long-awaited first win of the season.

Madison Beer Has Become a Regular at Chargers Games

Since Beer and Herbert's relationship became public in 2025, the singer has become an increasingly familiar face at Chargers games.

She's spent much of this football season supporting Herbert through what has been an unusually difficult stretch of his NFL career, making appearances at games while juggling a demanding career of her own.

The couple, who are now engaged, have largely kept the more intimate details of their relationship private. It's often through candid moments shared by those closest to them that fans get a glimpse into their lives together.

Monday night offered a particularly relatable one.

Even at one of Hollywood's biggest gatherings of the fall, Beer was squeezing in some football on her phone.