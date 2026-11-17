Good morning, I’m Dan Gartland. I’m glad the Chargers and Ravens are seemingly both terrible enough to make last night’s game a close one.

In today’s SI:AM:

⚡ Chargers snap streak

⚾ Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

✈️ How NFL refs dealt with travel chaos

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Congrats, you’re 1–8

Well, it took until the middle of November, but every team in the NFL has finally won at least one game.

The previously winless Chargers got on the board last night with a 23–20 victory over the Ravens in Baltimore .

Los Angeles’s stout run defense—perhaps the only bright spot for the team this season—completely shut down Baltimore’s rushing attack. Ravens running back Derrick Henry had 10 carries for just 10 yards, only the third time in 172 combined regular season and postseason games that he ran the ball at least 10 times and didn’t gain more than one yard per rush.

On offense, the Chargers looked considerably better than they had to start the season. They had gone 37 straight offensive drives without a touchdown before breaking the streak with two TDs in garbage time against the Texans last week. Last night they scored two more touchdowns. Imagine that. They focused their attack on the ground, led by second-year running back Omarion Hampton, who had 22 carries for 105 yards and a touchdown. Quarterback Justin Herbert completed 12 of his 18 pass attempts for 129 yards. Crucially, it was Herbert’s first game this season without an interception.

It was hardly more than a moral victory for the Chargers. At 1–8, their season is still all but over. They could theoretically run the table and have a shot at a wild-card spot with a 9–8 record, but their current record is a stunning fall after winning 11 games in each of the previous two seasons.

Judging by how Baltimore played last night, the Ravens’ hopes of making the playoffs may be just as remote. Baltimore has now lost five games in a row and fallen to 4–6. That’s bad news in a division where every other team has won at least six games. The Ravens are screwed without Lamar Jackson, who’s expected to miss six to 10 weeks with a broken and dislocated thumb. New starter Jacoby Brissett’s stats in his debut last night looked impressive at first glance (33-for-49 passing for 340 yards and one interception), but the gaudy number of pass attempts—the most by a Ravens quarterback since Joe Flacco in 2018—shows how one-dimensional the offense was.

Who’s getting called to Cooperstown?

Buster Posey has the best chance to earn a spot in the Hall of Fame of anyone on this year’s ballot. | USA TODAY Sports

The Baseball Hall of Fame announced yesterday the players who will be on this year’s BBWAA ballot . It’s a pretty underwhelming group.

Fourteen newcomers will join the 13 returning players on the ballot.

The new additions are Jake Arrieta, Jay Bruce, Asdrúbal Cabrera, Starlin Castro, Wade Davis, Brett Gardner, Jon Lester, Andrew Miller, Buster Posey, Pablo Sandoval, Ervin Santana, Kyle Seager, Joakim Soria and Ryan Zimmerman.

Of that group, only Posey stands any chance of getting in. Arrieta’s one Cy Young award won’t get him in. Lester had a solid 16-year career and won three World Series, but he didn’t do nearly enough to clear even the lowered bar that starting pitchers of this era must meet. Sandoval was a fan favorite in San Francisco but only a two-time All-Star. Posey, though, should be a lock. He was a seven-time All-Star who excelled at the plate and behind it, winning the Rookie of the Year, an MVP, a Gold Glove and three championships. He won the NL batting title in 2012, his MVP year, joining Joe Mauer as the only catchers since World War II to lead their league in batting. It wouldn’t be a surprise if Posey was inducted on the first ballot.

Among the returners, the players who could realistically be inducted are Chase Utley (who received 59.1% of the vote last year), Andy Pettitte (48.5%) and Félix Hernández (46.1%). They’ll need significantly more support to clear the 75% threshold, but that isn’t out of the question. They’ve already seen their support increase rapidly over their time on the ballot. Utley was on 28.8% of ballots in his first year in 2024. Pettitte got 9.9% of the vote in ’19, and Hernández garnered 20.6% in ’25.

Support for Alex Rodriguez, on the other hand, has stagnated. While the writers have shown more willingness in recent years to back players with ties to performance-enhancing drugs (as evidenced by the rising vote totals for players like Pettitte and Gary Sheffield, both of whom were named in the Mitchell Report), Rodriguez’s vote totals have hardly moved an inch. He appeared on 34.3% of ballots in his first year of eligibility in 2022 and 40% last year.

If you’re looking for another player who could make a big leap toward eventual induction, keep an eye on Bobby Abreu. He received just 5.5% of the vote in his first year on the ballot in 2020, barely clearing the 5% threshold necessary to stay on the ballot, but shot up to 30.8% last year. He only has three more years to get in through the writers’ vote.

The best of Sports Illustrated

Trading for Kirk Cousins has the Vikings moving up our NFL power rankings. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The top five…

Warriors rookie Yaxel Lendeborg showed no fear in going to the rim against Derik Queen. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

… things I saw last night:

5. Nikola Jokić’s full-court baseball pass on an inbounds play.

4. An outstanding sliding catch by the Chargers’ Tre’ Harris. Here’s a close-up angle that shows how tough it was to get his hands under the ball.

3. The chaotic finish as the Canucks beat the Mammoth to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.

2. Yaxel Lendeborg’s poster dunk on Derik Queen.

1. Chargers cornerback Tarheeb Still’s strength to rip the ball out of Zay Flowers’s hands for a critical fourth-quarter turnover.

📺 What we’re watching today …

NBA

Pistons at Spurs, 8 p.m. ET, NBC

Hornets at Lakers, 11 p.m. ET, NBC

Men’s college basketball

No. 10 Illinois at No. 5 Duke, 7 p.m. ET, ESPN

No. 20 Arkansas vs. Indiana (at Madison Square Garden), 7:30 p.m. ET, Peacock

No. 2 Michigan State at No. 14 Tennessee, 9 p.m. ET, ESPN2

NHL

Maple Leafs at Blackhawks, 7:30 p.m. ET, TNT

Stars at Golden Knights, 10 p.m. ET, TNT