Justin Herbert and Madison Beer Engagement: Their Full Relationship Timeline

Somebody crack the champagne—Madison Beer and Justin Herbert are engaged.

On Tuesday, the Chargers quarterback and pop singer revealed news of their betrothal with a sweet post on Instagram. The 12-photo gallery was captioned "meet my fiancé," and was set to the Perry Como song "And I Love You So."

Beer also posted an engagement montage on TikTok, set to the song "Can't Fight This Feeling" by REO Speedwagon.

Prior to their relationship, Beer, 27, had been coupled up with social media star Nick Austin from about 2020-2025, while Herbert, 28, was briefly linked to NFL reporter Taylor Bisciotti in 2021 (no relationship was ever confirmed).

The singer and QB were first spotted canoodling in August 2025, which means their engagement is coming after less than a year of dating. Below, let's take a look at the full timeline of their relationship.

Madison Beer and Justin Herbert relationship timeline

August 2025: The pair first ignited romance rumors when Herbert was spotted hanging out with Beer at a music video shoot in August 2025.

September 2025: In September, TMZ posted photos of Beer and Herbert holding hands during a night out in L.A.

October 5, 2025: Shortly after, Beer and Herbert were filmed kissing on the sidelines ahead of the Chargers' game against the Commanders in early October, effectively confirming their romance. (L.A. would lose that game 27–10, in case you were wondering.)

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer pregame kiss 💋



🎥 leosnchez | #BoltUp pic.twitter.com/fh1nSBPcPn — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗥𝗚𝗘𝗥𝗦⚡️𝗛𝗬𝗣𝗘 (@ChargersHype) October 5, 2025

Oct. 24, 2025: At the end of October, Herbert and Beer went really public and attended a Lakers game, during which Herbert defended Beer from a loose ball. L.A.'s post of the two on X garnered 3.3K retweets and lots of likes.

Justin Herbert & Madison Beer in the building 💜 pic.twitter.com/PVbwGl2gyX — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) October 25, 2025

March 5, 2026: On March 5, Herbert wished Beer a happy birthday with a sweet, emotional post on his Instagram stories. "Happy birthday to my favorite person of all time," the QB wrote over a black-and-white photo of him and Beer. "I love you so much. You've changed my life forever."

"I am the luckiest guy alive," he added in a subsequent slide, before sharing a photo of Beer petting a few goats and captioning it: "My goats."

March 10, 2026: A few days later, Beer wished Herbert a happy birthday on her Instagram stories, where she wrote, "I am so lucky to be yours, you are my dream come true."

May 8, 2026: In May, Beer debuted her music video for her song "lovergirl," in which the shaggy-haired Herbert played a starring role.

July 28, 2026: At the end of July, Beer and Herbert shared news of their engagement online. The post quickly garnered over 1M likes on Instagram.

"My heart is glowing. My soul is fulfilled," Beers's mother, Tracie, wrote in a comment. "My eyes won't stop watering with tears of joy. @justinherbert I love & adore you. @madisonbeer dreams do come true....congratulations to the most incredible, compatible, meant-to-be couple I've ever seen. ⚡️🍺"

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