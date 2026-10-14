Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. & Dream's Angel Reese Stay Focused Together Ahead Of WNBA Finals

While Wendell Carter Jr. is preparing for his own NBA season with the Orlando Magic, he recently provided details about spending the summer supporting his girlfriend, Angel Reese.

In a conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Orlando Magic star shared that he has been hard at work preparing for his sixth season with the team, with gym sessions alongside other NBA talent.

May 17, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. watches his girlfriend Angel Reese in a game between the Atlanta Dream and Las Vegas Aces | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Carter Was All-In On the Atlanta Dream Playoff Run

Part of Carter's summer was also on the road supporting his girlfriend as Reese propels her way to her first WNBA Finals. Carter explained that he would go back and forth between Atlanta Dream games and facility practices.

Overall, Carter shared he had a "great summer" filled with "hard work, a lot of relaxation, and a lot of support for my girl."

Angel Reese and Wendell Carter Jr 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/HUUWVlvdQ4 — Athlete Vanity (@AthleteVanity) September 20, 2026

How Wendell Carter Jr. and Angel Reese Bring Out The Best In Each Other

Carter praised Reese earlier this year for her competitive side and for how they bring it out in each other. In an April conversation with Scoop B, he shared how the couple likes to block out the "white noise" and try not to dwell on anything that is disruptive to their main goals.

The couple has the same priorities when it comes to honing in on the future of their professional programs. Carter noted that they already have a strong foundation, and now it's just up to them to continue to focus on their plans.

Oct 9, 2026; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese (5) huddles with teammates after defeating the New York Liberty in game three of the second round for the 2026 WNBA Playoffs at Barclays Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Angel Reese Moves To First WNBA Finals

To add to the accolades Reese has collected over her third season in the league, she now has another one to add as the Atlanta Dream will be facing the Golden State Valkyries in the 2026 WNBA Finals.

The Valkyries have only had two seasons in the league but will be entering their first WNBA Finals this year. As for the Atlanta Dream, the last time the team was in the WNBA Finals was in 2013, but they have never won a championship.

Oct 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Dream forward Angel Reese | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While Carter was present during Reese's playoff run, including an appearance at the WNBA Semifinals Game 1 against the New York Liberty, his season officially kicks off on Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks, so it's unclear if he will be able to catch a Finals game to continue cheering for his girlfriend.

The WNBA Finals will begin on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 pm ET at the Chase Center with the Dream facing the Golden State Valkyries.