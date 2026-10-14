Magic's Wendell Carter Jr. & Dream's Angel Reese Stay Focused Together Ahead Of WNBA Finals
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While Wendell Carter Jr. is preparing for his own NBA season with the Orlando Magic, he recently provided details about spending the summer supporting his girlfriend, Angel Reese.
In a conversation with Brandon "Scoop B" Robinson, the Orlando Magic star shared that he has been hard at work preparing for his sixth season with the team, with gym sessions alongside other NBA talent.
Carter Was All-In On the Atlanta Dream Playoff Run
Part of Carter's summer was also on the road supporting his girlfriend as Reese propels her way to her first WNBA Finals. Carter explained that he would go back and forth between Atlanta Dream games and facility practices.
Overall, Carter shared he had a "great summer" filled with "hard work, a lot of relaxation, and a lot of support for my girl."
How Wendell Carter Jr. and Angel Reese Bring Out The Best In Each Other
Carter praised Reese earlier this year for her competitive side and for how they bring it out in each other. In an April conversation with Scoop B, he shared how the couple likes to block out the "white noise" and try not to dwell on anything that is disruptive to their main goals.
The couple has the same priorities when it comes to honing in on the future of their professional programs. Carter noted that they already have a strong foundation, and now it's just up to them to continue to focus on their plans.
Angel Reese Moves To First WNBA Finals
To add to the accolades Reese has collected over her third season in the league, she now has another one to add as the Atlanta Dream will be facing the Golden State Valkyries in the 2026 WNBA Finals.
The Valkyries have only had two seasons in the league but will be entering their first WNBA Finals this year. As for the Atlanta Dream, the last time the team was in the WNBA Finals was in 2013, but they have never won a championship.
While Carter was present during Reese's playoff run, including an appearance at the WNBA Semifinals Game 1 against the New York Liberty, his season officially kicks off on Oct. 21 against the Atlanta Hawks, so it's unclear if he will be able to catch a Finals game to continue cheering for his girlfriend.
The WNBA Finals will begin on Saturday, Oct. 17, at 3:30 pm ET at the Chase Center with the Dream facing the Golden State Valkyries.
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Autumn Hawkins is a sports, music, and entertainment journalist specializing in coverage of the NFL, NBA, and WNBA. Throughout her career, she has interviewed high-profile athletes such as Shaquille O'Neal, Lamar Odom, and Jason Kelce. She began her career working in broadcast for WPRI, FOX Entertainment, and the CW Providence as an entertainment producer and coordinator. Her work has been published in ClutchPoints, The Sporting News, Compulsive Magazine, and HOT 96.9. She holds a bachelor's degree from Johnson & Wales University in Rhode Island.Follow byautumnrayne