One week ago, Marissa Ayers was on the sideline in Los Angeles, stealing a few moments with Jaxson Dart before kickoff.

Now, their season looks completely different.

Dart's promising second year with the New York Giants came to an abrupt halt after the 23-year-old quarterback suffered a significant left knee injury against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night. Further testing revealed damage to his MCL, PCL and meniscus, and Dart will undergo surgery that will keep him out for the remainder of the regular season. His ACL remained intact.

For Dart, it begins a long road back.

For Ayers, it was an opportunity to remind him that he won't be traveling that road by himself.

The model and influencer shared a deeply personal message to Dart on TikTok following the news, pairing her words with a video of the couple dancing together.

"It has been an emotional few days," Ayers began.

Then she addressed Dart directly.

"My sweet Jax," she wrote, before telling the quarterback that his love for football and determination would carry him through the pain of being separated from the game.

It was a message about much more than football.

Marissa Ayers Promises to Stand by Jaxson Dart Through His Recovery

Ayers wrote about leaning on their faith as Dart begins the recovery process and promised to surround him with "so much love and prayer" along the way.

She also offered a window into the version of Dart she knows away from MetLife Stadium.

"Jax you are the most determined and resilient person I know," Ayers wrote.

She explained that Dart's own drive has pushed her to pursue her dreams when things become difficult. Now, with the roles suddenly reversed, she intends to give some of that strength back to him.

"There is not a doubt in my mind that you will come back even stronger than before," Ayers wrote later in the message. "You can do everything you set your mind to — I've seen it firsthand, and I'll be here to hold your hand each step of the way."

She closed simply: "I love you."

The timing made the post especially poignant.

Hours before Dart's season changed, he and Ayers shared a lighthearted moment together on the SoFi Stadium sideline. Dart stopped during pregame warmups to take photos with Ayers and his parents, Kara and Brandon. Giants running back Cam Skattebo even crashed one of the family pictures.

Jaxson Dart & Marissa Ayers have sweet pregame moment before Giants-Rams. 💙🏈 pic.twitter.com/NNVTicZMIi — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) September 22, 2026

Seven plays into the Giants' opening drive, everything changed.

Jaxson Dart Faces a Long Road Back After Breakout Start

Dart was hit by Rams defenders Byron Young and Josaiah Stewart while attempting a third-down pass, with the quarterback landing awkwardly before leaving the game. New York eventually lost 28-6.

What initially appeared to be an MCL sprain proved more serious after additional testing.

Giants coach John Harbaugh confirmed Wednesday that Dart would undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the regular season. Harbaugh described his quarterback as "determined" but understandably "bummed" as he processed the abrupt end to his season.

The injury came only one week after Dart opened the year with one of the best performances of his young career.

Against the Dallas Cowboys, he completed 23 of 29 passes for 230 yards and three touchdowns while adding 54 yards on the ground in a 28-20 Giants victory. In doing so, Dart became the first quarterback in NFL history to record at least three passing touchdowns, 50 rushing yards and a 130 passer rating in a season opener.

Ayers was there for that moment, too.

After the win, she celebrated a start that seemed to signal something much bigger ahead for Dart and the Giants.

Football changed that quickly.

What hasn't changed, judging by her latest message, is who will be beside Dart as he works his way back.

The couple first sparked romance speculation in October 2025 and went Instagram official in January. Their relationship has become increasingly public throughout Dart's second NFL season, with Ayers regularly supporting him at Giants games and Dart returning that support when she made her Miami Swim Week runway debut this summer.

Now comes a considerably different chapter.

And Ayers left little question about where she plans to be for it. Right next to him.

