Giants QB Jaxson Dart's Knee Injury: Surgeon Explains Best-Case, Worst-Case Recovery

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart was set to undergo surgery on his injured left knee on Friday at the Hospital for Special Surgery in Manhattan.

Dart’s surgery will focus on repairing the meniscus and MCL, with The Athletic reporting that Dart’s meniscus is in need of a full repair .

The quarterback also reportedly injured his PCL, though it was unknown if that was also in need of surgical intervention.

Dart is believed to be looking at anywhere from a four to six month recovery period. Head coach John Harbaugh told reporters this week that he was not ruling out Dart’s return for the postseason should the Giants qualify.

What Dart is Potentially Looking At

Dr. Anthony Petrosini , a sports medicine and orthopedic surgeon at Hackensack Meridian Jersey Shore University Medical Center who has not examined Dart or been involved in the quarterback’s surgery, told New York Giants On SI that due to the poor blood supply to the meniscus, the recovery time for a full repair would take a little bit longer than if it were a simple trim.

“There's a period of protected weight bearing. You move a little slower when you repair something,” Dr. Petrosini said. “When you remove the tissue or trim it, everything left is in good condition, and you can be a little more aggressive in your rehabilitation.”

According to Dr. Petrosini, the repair process for the meniscus is “almost like a gasket or weather stripping around a door. You're trying to sew that rubber door so there's a good seal when you close the door.

“So we use sutures to basically sew the ligament back to the capsule, the meniscus back to the capsule of the knee, and hopefully do some things to improve blood supply and healing. So it is not so much repairing a hole, but repairing a strip of tissue that is pulled away from the native tissue.”

Is a Three-Month Recovery Timeline Realistic?

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) scrambles with the ball during a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dr. Petrosini said that the likelihood of Dart’s return to football in time for the playoffs, which would be roughly three months, is a best-case scenario. But he added that it depends on what surgeons find when they actually go in to inspect the damage.

“Both MCLs and PCLs can be treated non-operatively. So it, the best-case scenario is those don't require any repair or reconstruction, and you repair the meniscus, and three months then is kind of in that ballpark,” Dr. Petrosini said.

“If there's reconstruction or repair of the ligaments to get the stability back, that could elongate the process. Also, when we look into the arthroscope, we look directly at some of the structures.

“So I think (doctors) probably told Coach (Harbaugh) that this is one of the possibilities, but I think once they complete the procedure, then you'll have a real firm time. So the three months would be a best-case scenario whereas the worst-case scenario would be more in the four to six month range.”

In terms of Dart’s postoperative rehab, Dr. Petrosini said that there will probably be a period of protected weight-bearing if the meniscus needs a repair versus a trim.

“If you have repair of the meniscus and major ligament reconstructions, there's usually a period of protected weight-bearing. And depending on what they found, in the surgeon's preference, it may be non-weight bearing — maybe partial weight-bearing — for the first few weeks.

“That doesn't mean he's not having therapy and starting range of motion and full activation. And then by six weeks or so, usually with a meniscal repair, you're putting full weight on it.

“So during those six weeks, they're trying to prevent significant atrophy and prevent stiffness. And then once they get to the point where they can fully put weight on the joint, now they can do some more advanced strengthening.”

Determined Dart Set to Attack Rehab with Vigor

New York Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart (6) warms up before the start of a week one opening game between the New York Giants and Dallas Cowboys at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2026, in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Dart is said to be planning to attack his rehab with the same vigor as Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes attacked his rehab following ACL and LCL injuries to his left knee on December 14, 2025.

Giants offensive coordinator Matt Nagy, who was there when Mahomes began his journey back to the gridiron, has no doubt that Dart will be back as quickly as possible.

“I just saw him over there, and he kind of mentioned he's ready to go right now,” Nagy told reporters on Thursday. “He's kidding. He wants to be out there. He wants to be there. But it's just who he is. It's a part of his journey.

“This will make him stronger, and we’ve got to be there for him, and we've got to understand that what he did up until this point has been good. So now, when he does get back, whenever that is, it's going to be a beautiful thing.”