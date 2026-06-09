Matt Fitzpatrick, Wife Katherine Are 'Ready For Baby' With Energetic Announcement

English golfer Matt Fitzpatrick is enjoying a 2026 season on the PGA Tour that has brought him quite a lot to commemorate.

The former U.S. Open champion is enjoying a resurgence in competition while also preparing for major changes away from the course.

Notably, he won the 2026 Zurich Classic of New Orleans alongside his brother, rising PGA Tour star Alex Fitzpatrick. The pair made history by becoming the first set of siblings to champion a PGA Tour event.

The 31-year-old has just as much to celebrate off the course as he's had on the green. Alongside his wife, Katherine Gaal Fitzpatrick, the two are growing their family and enjoying sentimental moments within their new family.

Katherine Fitzpatrick Gives a Retro 60s-Inspired Pregnancy Update

Apr 16, 2023: Matthew Fitzpatrick poses with the champions trophy and his girlfriend Katherine Gaal after the final round of the RBC Heritage golf tournament. Hilton Head, South Carolina, USA | David Yeazell-Imagn Images

Katherine has become a familiar face on the PGA Tour and has frequently been spotted supporting her husband at tournaments around the world.

Often traveling with Matt during the PGA Tour season, Katherine has become popular amongst golf fans for sharing glimpses of what life on tour is really like through her social media accounts.

The couple married in October 2024 after a public courtship dating back to 2023. Their relationship has been a visible source of encouragement and stability in Matt's success both on and off the golf course.

Celebrating milestones off of the green, the couple announced earlier in the 2026 season that they are expecting their first child together. The little one is expected to arrive this summer.

The couple shared the news of their upcoming arrival by posting a series of black-and-white photographs with a heartfelt caption expressing how they "can't wait to meet" their baby.

For the first time since the announcement of baby Fitzpatrick, Katherine has returned to social media with a fun and whimsical video showcasing her joyful baby shower.

Alongside her supportive group of female pals, Katherine shines in a blue 60s-inspired dress and flower-adorned sunglasses as the women perform a choreographed dance for the video.

Dancing to the soundtrack of the song "Pump It" by the Black Eyed Peas, the montage of clips from Katherine's baby shower let fans know that the couple is ready for welcome "baby fitz" as affectionately referred to in her caption on the clip.