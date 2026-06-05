Matteo Arnaldi's Fiancée Mia Savio Rocks Green Dress Before French Open Semifinals

There are two Italians facing each other in the semifinals of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros). Shockingly enough, neither of them is named Jannik Sinner.

This is because Sinner was upset by Argentina's Juan Manual Cerundolo in the second round, which is one of the most surprising results in what has been a very unpredictable tournament to this point.

Despite this, Italy has been very well represented late in this iconic tennis tournament. There were three Italians still competing in the quarterfinal round, and two of them in the semifinal.

Flavio Cobolli | IMAGO / HMB-Media

These two are Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi. One would imagine that these two would be supporting each other under different circumstances. But the fact that they're facing each other in what's arguably the most important match of their respective careers means Friday will be strictly business.

Both Cobolli and Arnaldi are in relationships, and both of their partners have been part of the story to this point in the French Open.

For Cobolli, his girlfriend, Matilde Galli, likely isn't at Roland-Garros this year, given that she's busy with her own life as a student and the two don't have a ton of opportunities to see each other when Cobolli is playing.

Arnaldi's fiancée is Mia Savio, who has been present to support throughout the French Open.

Matteo Arnaldi of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Mia Savio Turns Heads in Sage Green Dress Amid Boyfriend Matteo Arnaldi's French Open Run

Savio has been pretty active on social media over the past few weeks. The most recent example of this came when she showed off the sage green dress she wore during Arnaldi's quarterfinal match against Matteo Berrettini.

The post was captioned, "Last night @rolandgarros 🧡" and featured several photos of the outfit. Her matching bag was also displayed, as was a video of Arnaldi on the court.

It will be interesting to see which of these Italian standouts will advance to the French Open final. Neither of them has won a major tournament in their career, and would see their respective world ranking skyrocket if they can win Roland-Garros.

Of course, they still have to get past each other before thinking about the final, and Friday's match should be a back-and-forth battle. Maybe Cobolli's girlfriend will be able to take a break from her studies and witness the match in person. There's no question that Savio will be there supporting, and she'll likely be wearing an appealing outfit.