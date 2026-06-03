Matteo Arnaldi's Fiancée Mia Savio Shows Love Before French Open Quarterfinal

If tennis fans had been told that three Italian players were competing in the 2026 French Open quarterfinals, the next question they'd likely ask would be who had made it there alongside Jannik Sinner.

Sinner is the world's No. 1-ranked player and had been riding a 30-match winning streak heading into his second-round Roland-Garros match against Argentina's Juan Manual Cerundolo. Then came the craziness, when Sinner was upset by Cerundolo and knocked out of the tournament.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

However, despite Sinner's early exit, Italy as a whole has still performed very well during the French Open. Flavio Cobolli, Matteo Berrettini, and Matteo Arnaldi all have advanced to the quarterfinal.

The problem is that all three of these Italians are on the same side of the bracket. The two Matteos face each other on Wednesday evening, with the winner set to take on whoever takes the quarterfinal matchup between Cobolli and Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Therefore, Italian tennis fans will be divided about who they're rooting for over the next couple of days, especially with the battle between the two Matteos on Wednesday.

Matteo Arnaldi of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Matteo Arnaldi's Fiancée Mia Savio Sends Support Through Emojis Before French Open Quarterfinal

One person who'll have no problem picking to support on Wednesday night is Matteo Arnaldi's fiancée, Mia Savio.

These two got engaged in 2025 and are still going strong. While Savio isn't very active on social media, she did make a post showing off a beige dress with black lace trim while the French Open was underway, which drew some attention.

Savio hasn't posted since then. However, she has remained active on social media in other ways. This was conveyed when Arnaldi posted on Instagram on June 2, featuring several photos from his Round of 16 back-and-forth battle with the USA's Frances Tiafoe.

The post was captioned, "What a battle yesterday night, still speechless! First Grand Slam QFs are now calling…. See you all tomorrow 🇫🇷".

Savio has one of the top comments on this post, simply writing, "♥️♥️♥️".

Regardless of how the quarterfinal matchup goes, Arnaldi clearly has the unconditional love and support of his fiancée. Still, his post shows that he's more motivated than ever to produce a victory in what will be the biggest match of his life.

Arnaldi has advanced this far into a major men's singles tournament. But with the field wide open and Sinner eliminated, he's keen to advance even deeper into Roland-Garros.