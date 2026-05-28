Laila Hasanovic Reacts to Boyfriend Jannik Sinner's Startling French Open Upset Loss

What many tennis fans might have believed was impossible happened in France on the morning of May 28: Jannik Sinner lost a match.

Of course, this is part hyberbole. While Sinner was riding a 30-match winning streak and had appeared to be a step above every other tennis player in the world right now after having won his past five tournaments, he was never going to keep his winning streak going forever.

But just about nobody predicted that it would come in just the second round of the French Open (aka Roland-Garros) against Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Granted, the fact that Sinner was playing in some of the worst heat of his life (which hasn't served him well in the past) might have made this more likely in hindsight. But the world's No. 1 player losing in the second round of a major tournament will never not be shocking.

Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, was not present at the French Open this year, which she explained in an Instagram story post that spoke about how "lucky" she was to have recently returned to Copenhagen after being away because of work.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Jannik Sinner's First Social Media Post After French Open Loss Gets Reaction From Laila Hasanovic

While Hasanovic wasn't able to watch Sinner's match in person, it's safe to assume that she was watching the unexpected outcome play out on TV.

What's for sure is that she saw Sinner's Instagram post in the wake of this defeat. He posted a photo of him waving to the Roland-Garros crowd after the loss and wrote in the caption, "It was not my day today 💔 We’ve had an incredible year so far but now I need some time off. Thank you all for the amazing support and congrats to @juanmacerundolo on a solid match. See you soon. Au revoir, Paris 🇫🇷🙏🏻

Hasanovic liked this post from Sinner, showing her support. And the two have probably been speaking since the loss as well, especially because Sinner now doesn't need to worry about preparing for his next match.

It will be interesting to see where Sinner goes from here, and whether this defeat impacts his confidence heading into the other major tournaments this summer.

Then again, he's the world's No. 1 player for a reason, and has bounced back from adversity countless times in the past. It's safe to assume that he'll do the same after this French Open upset.