Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend Shares Tearful Photos of 'Dark Period' Amid Wimbledon

Matteo Berrettini is heading into another round at Wimbledon, taking on Grigor Dimitrov in the third round on Saturday, July 4.

He got there by beating Arthur Fils in the tournament's second round, so he's well on his way to a successful Wimbledon run.

Meanwhile, Berrettini's girlfriend Vanessa Bellini is sharing a very personal side of herself on social media. On Thursday, Bellini took to social media to share a gallery of photos, and the third image shows her crying, looking quite sad.

In the post, Bellini says that she almost didn't share this photo, because it was so personal. But she hopes that by sharing something other than just smiling pictures helps her followers see a more human side of her.

Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend Vanessa Bellini Shares Photo From 'Dark Period'

"Maybe the third picture was supposed to be the first," she wrote in the caption of the gallery, adding that she's "always used to posting the beautiful, the happy or 'fake happy,' but the third picture is what Vane is now, for quite some time, for a good part of her days."

She added: "Maybe I was ashamed to put that as the first photo. Usually I post the stages, the artists, me when I feel beautiful, when I'm smiling, I post my friends.. well probably 10 minutes before I captured those moments, there was Vane in the third photo."

The gallery also shows photos from what appears to be her dancing at a wedding, out with friends, and performing live as a professional dancer and simply having fun.

Vanessa Bellini Wants to Help Others With Her Post

As for the crying image, she also said that she posted this image to "observe how I no longer want to see myself or feel myself" and that she hopes by "showing this side of me will help someone else, because I am sure that the world is full of people who seem to have their dream lives and on the inside they suffer, a lot, but they don't show and they keep smiling because 'it's normal like that.'"

"You can share the truth instead of just the beauty," she continued. "This carousel is dedicated to all those people who accompany me in this dark period, help me (some without even knowing it), make me smile, remind me who I am and how lucky I am to have them in my life, but also how special I am to them and, often me I forgot about this."