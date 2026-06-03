Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend Vanessa Bellini Weighs In on French Open Success

There's guaranteed to be at least one Italian named Matteo. competing in the French Open (aka Roland-Garros) semifinals on June 5. This is because Matteo Arnaldi and Matteo Berrettini, both of whom are Italian, are facing off against each other in the French Open quarterfinal on June 3.

These two would probably prefer not to be facing each other, as there's surely a good deal of mutual respect and support between the two countrymen. But matchups like this are unavoidable in tennis, and both men will surely be able to separate their personal feelings from the desire to win and outdo each other once their match on Wednesday begins.

Matteo Berrettini | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

And the Italian aspect of this matchup isn't the only compelling part. Out of the six players still competing in Roland-Garros, Arnaldi and Berrettini are the only two who entered the tournament without a seed. This means that the only time they wouldn't be considered underdogs this late in the French Open is when they'd be playing each other.

Vanessa Bellini Shows Her Boyfriend Matteo Berrettini Support Before Pivotal French Open Quarterfinal Match

But underdogs don't matter at this stage. Each person still competing is doing so because they're in top form, which means that seedings are ultimately irrelevant.

Berrettini appears to be feeling confident, which was conveyed with an Instagram post he made on June 2 that showed several moments from his Round 16 victory. The post was captioned, "QUARTERSSSSS!!!🗣️💪🔨❤️".

Berrettini has been dating Vanessa Bellini since the end of 2025. They met while at a concert together and have been an item ever since.

It's unclear whether Bellini is with Berrettini at the French Open right now. Regardless, she weighed in on his success by liking the aforementioned Instagram post, proving she's giving Berrettini support outside of what she's posting about on social media.

It's safe to assume that whichever of the Italian Matteos wins on Wednesday, the loser will likely be supporting the winner to advance through the tournament. Then again, the winner will be playing Flavio Cobolli in the semifinal, who is another Italian. So there will be some interesting rooting scenarios.

Not that this matters for Bellini, whose sole focus is on her boyfriend doing all he can to win the biggest match of his career in the French Open quarterfinal.