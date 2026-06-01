Matteo Berrettini's Girlfriend Vanessa Bellini Shares Reason For French Open Absence

While there have been plenty of shocking upsets in the men's bracket of the 2026 Franch Open (aka Roland-Garros), the other side of this is that several unsuspecting players have advanced deeper into the tournament than most expected.

A great example of this is with Italy's Matteo Berrettini. The 30-year-old was once one of the world's best players just a few years ago but has since struggled, and is now outside of the top 100 according to the ATP.

But Berrettini's ranking will skyrocket after what he has accomplished so far in the 2026 French Open.

Matteo Berrettini of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Berrettini advanced to the Quarterfinal of the French Open on June 1 after his victory over Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo (who had beaten Jannik Sinner earlier in the tournament) in straight sets on June 1.

Therefore, Berrettini will face the winner of the June 1 Round of 16 match between the USA's Frances Tiafoe and his fellow countryman, Matteo Arnaldi.

Matteo Berrettini | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Matteo Berettinni's Girlfriend Vanessa Bellini Turns Heads With Post During French Open

Berrettini is currently dating Italian model and dancer Vanessa Bellini. These two hard-launched their relationship with a wholesome Instagram post and still appear to be going strong.

In the post, Bellini and Berrettini are embracing each other on what looks to be a boat, and the post is captioned (in translated Italian), "What a wonderful surprise this life has given me! +30 old man,

Happy birthday 🤍".

It doesn't appear that Bellini is currently with Berrettini while he's at the French Open. This is suggested by another Instagram post she made, with this one being on the same morning that her boyfriend competed in the Round of 16.

This post was a dancing video, where Bellini is among those performing. The post is captioned in translated Italian, "San Siro see you soon to dance together 💃🏻🕺❤️🔥".

This post makes it clear that Bellini is busy with her own dancing career right now, which is why she hasn't been able to support Berrettini in person while he's competing in the French Open. And the fact that she would appear to be heading to San Siro (which is an iconic stadium in Milan, Italy) soon is proof enough that she isn't currently at the French Open.

But maybe she'll be able to appear at the Quarterfinal on June 3, or one of the later rounds of Berrettini can make it that far.