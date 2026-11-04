Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Demands Answers From NFL Over Rams Situation

Kelly Stafford has never been one to hold back when it comes to the NFL, and the wife of Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has a new bone to pick with the league.

Her issue? The Rams’ bye week — or lack thereof.

Los Angeles visits the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, Nov. 15, before its Week 11 bye. However, because the Rams host the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday, Nov. 25 — the NFL’s first-ever Thanksgiving Eve game — they’ll get just 10 days between games instead of the usual 14.

Kelly Stafford is Not Happy With the NFL Scheduling

On Tuesday, Kelly took to her Instagram story to call out the league for doing her husband’s team dirty with their bye week scheduling.

“@NFL Just curious to hear the thought process behind making the Rams the only team in the NFL without a true bye week,” Kelly wrote. “Because damn, after 18 years around this league, even I need a week off during the season... and I have never played a single snap.

Kelly Stafford, wife of #Rams QB Matthew Stafford, calls out the NFL for the team's bye being only 10 days.



Because the Rams host the Packers on Wednesday night (Thanksgiving Eve), their Week 11 bye is only 10 days between games instead of the usual 14. pic.twitter.com/jdrdjispll — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 4, 2026

“I’m tired just watching from the stands. Can’t imagine how the guys feel. Anyway, feel free to leave that explanation right here…”

She then added a question box to her story that read: “We didn’t give the Rams a bye week because…”

Kelly didn’t stop there. In a video on her story, she explained that she keeps seeing alerts about players getting healthy after the bye week.

“Not for the Rams, though, because they didn’t get a bye week,” Kelly said. “And if you’re new to the NFL, a bye week is when they have the week off, so they play Sunday, then they don’t play the next Sunday, then they play the Sunday after that.”

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with wife Kelly Hall after defeating the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

It’s not the first time Helly has taken aim at the Rams’ 2026 schedule either.

She previously pointed out on Instagram that the Rams play in Australia, on Christmas, and on Thanksgiving Eve with seven prime-time games, and “DON’T HAVE A REAL BYE WEEK.”

The NFL Schedule isn’t Kelly’s Only Game Day Obstacle

A little over a week ago, Kelly and her four kids missed their flight to Las Vegas to watch Matthew and the Rams play the Raiders.

"Tough start to the Vegas trip. We missed our flight,” she posted on her Instagram story.

Fortunately for her and her family, they made it to the game on time. The catch is she had to get creative in doing so.

Kelly loaded all four of her kids into a car and made the more than 300-mile trek from South Carolina to Las Vegas. And she documented the journey on Instagram.