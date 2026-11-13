Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Has Perfect Response to Cruel Comment About Her Appearance

Matthew Stafford is a veteran NFL quarterback who's already reached the top of the mountain by winning a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams.

He's been around the league long enough to know what comes with the job, and his wife, Kelly Stafford, has been right there beside him through it all.

Kelly is also active on social media, and over the years, she's given fans a chance to follow along with her life and see what she's up to on a daily basis. She's shared lots of looks into her world, and that makes her something of a familiar face beyond just being an NFL player's wife.

Kelly Stafford Claps Back at Comment About Her Looks

When Kelly Stafford speaks, people tend to listen. She's never been one to bite her tongue or shy away from speaking her mind, especially when someone crosses a line.

So when someone had something questionable to say to her on social media, Kelly wasn't about to let it slide. Frankly, she had the perfect response.

On Thursday, an Instagram user replied to a video she had posted by commenting, "Get a facelift……. You have money." Kelly took the comment in stride.

"David, my guy.. I pray no one says this to your beautiful daughter," Kelly said in response with a red heart emoji, sharing the whole incident on her Instagram Stories.

The video she posted, which he commented on, gave followers a look at her game-day skincare routine, adding a little humor about juggling life at 37 with four kids.

In the video, she showed off her go-to product, INNBEAUTY PROJECT's Extreme Cream, which she says has become a step she won't skip. She highlighted its instant hydration, lifted appearance and how smoothly makeup goes on afterward.

Kelly also pointed out that the glass bottle is refillable, making it easy to keep the product in her routine. It's a little behind-the-scenes beauty content from Kelly, with a practical recommendation thrown in for good measure.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford's Relationship Goes Back to College

Matthew and Kelly's relationship goes back to their college days at the University of Georgia, where the two met in 2006. Matthew was making a name for himself as the Bulldogs' star freshman quarterback, while Kelly was a cheerleader.

Their college connection eventually turned into something much bigger.

They made things official in April 2015 and got married. So, this couple has gone from college sweethearts to navigating life in the NFL, and they've shared a real journey together, with Kelly standing alongside Matthew throughout his professional career.