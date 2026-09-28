Rams QB Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Gives Fans a Peek at Her Denver Trip

Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are in Denver for the Rams and Broncos game, and even though it's a plane ride away, his wife Kelly Stafford is right there with him.

Through the ups and downs of his career, Kelly has been a fixture in his life, and so have their four daughters.

Kelly is a regular on social media and often posts about NFL-related events and parties she throws for other ladies dating or married to players. She and Stafford got married back in 2015, so she knows the drill when it comes to both home and away games.

She even hosted a podcast called "The Morning After With Kelly Stafford" for a show talking about the NFL and life. The two share twins Sawyer and Chandler, followed by daughters Hunter and Tyler. Kelly and the girls have been regulars at Stafford's games, cheering him on through the highs and lows of his NFL career.

Kelly Stafford and Her 4 Daughters Head to Denver

Matthew Stafford's wife Kelly Stafford and her daughters before a game supporting Stafford and the Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Before the Broncos game, Kelly took to social media to share that, yes, she and all four daughters are going down to Denver for the game.

"Denver," she posted on her Instagram Stories with a graphic of an airplane and a photo of their four daughters in an airplane, getting ready for takeoff. All four were dressed in yellow Rams apparel, ready to cheer on their dad.

She also gave a shoutout to her friend, NFL reporter Erin Andrews, on her Stories, stating, "Girl, looking good at 40,000 feet."

Kelly Stafford and Her Daughters Show Matthew Stafford Lots of Love

Days before the game, Kelly also shared an Instagram post showing the family cheering on Matthew at the Rams' season opener.

"You and the girls are just gorgeous Kelly," one follower said, also giving a shoutout to Matthew.

"So much love, friendship and swagger in these slides, I dunno whether to cry or dance," another said.

"Absolute stud - we are very lucky to witness this guy continuing to play at this high of a level since '09. Absolutely goated. Go win another win 9," one more said, referring to her husband.

So, through all the highs, lows and nonstop attention that come with an NFL career, Kelly and the girls have been by Stafford's side for years. They've built a family together, and they're still very much into the NFL world. That comes out a bit more on game day.