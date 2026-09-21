Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Stafford — Inside the Rams QB's Relationship

Matthew Stafford has won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams, so he's been to the top of the NFL. Whether he's winning or losing, though, Stafford is winning, because he has his wife, Kelly Stafford, by his side through it all, as well as their four daughters.

The longtime couple first crossed paths at the University of Georgia and eventually married in 2015. Since then, they've welcomed twins Sawyer and Chandler, followed by daughters Hunter and Tyler. Kelly and the girls have been regulars at Stafford's games, cheering him on through the highs and lows of his NFL career.

So, who is Matthew Stafford's wife? Here's what to know about Kelly Stafford and her life with the Rams quarterback.

They Met at the University of Georgia

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford with wife Kelly Stafford and their daughters. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Matthew and Kelly's relationship goes all the way back to their college days. The two both went to the University of Georgia, where Stafford quickly became a standout quarterback. He made history as the first true freshman to start at quarterback for the Bulldogs since 1998.

Kelly took a different academic path, studying nursing during her time at Georgia. She later became a registered nurse in 2014, announcing that she had passed her licensing exam on Instagram. Their college connection eventually turned into a long-term relationship.

They Got Married in 2015

After dating for several years, Matthew and Kelly made things official in April 2015. Kelly has talked about their wedding memories over the years, including sharing footage from the day on Instagram from the day. It looked like a massive party, for certain.

The couple celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in April 2025, and Kelly used the occasion to reflect on how relationships change over time. Speaking on her podcast at the time, "The Morning After," she talked about the importance of growing together rather than expecting either person to stay exactly the same throughout a marriage.

Now, of course, the Stafford household has lots of girls. Kelly often shares family moments on social media, giving followers a look at life with four daughters. The girls have also gotten in on their dad's football routine, too. They were also by his side when he accepted the MVP award in February of 2026.

She Underwent Brain Tumor Surgery in 2019

Kelly faced a major health scare in 2019 when she revealed that she had been diagnosed with an acoustic neuroma, a benign brain tumor. She opened up about her symptoms in a social media post, explaining that she had experienced vertigo and noticed certain things becoming more difficult.

Kelly Stafford and Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford kiss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Later that month, Kelly shared that she had undergone surgery to remove the tumor. The procedure lasted 12 hours after surgeons discovered an unusual vein in her skull that required the operation to take longer than expected. She later documented parts of her recovery online. Thankfully, she's fully healthy now.

So, after years of football pressure, big wins and lots of scrutiny, Kelly has remained a constant part of Stafford's life, from their college days in Georgia to raising four daughters together in Los Angeles. She's certainly one of the higher profile women linked to NFL players.