Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Throws Luxurious Week 1 Watch Party For Rams WAGs

The Los Angeles Rams WAGs rallied behind their husbands and boyfriends in style.

Despite the Rams' season opener not going in their favor -- the San Francisco 49ers defeated the Rams 27-7 in Australia -- the WAGs made sure their comfort was at an all-time high with their various treats during the watch party.

The Week 1 watch party took place at Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford's home with his wife, Kelly Stafford, leading the night's celebration.

According to a vlog posted by Emma Ingle, the wife of Tanner Ingle, shared that when they arrived at the Staffords' home, they were told to grab the bags and fill them up with multiple beauty products, wine bottles, baby clothes, jewelry, Hydro Flasks, and more.

Stoney Clover also had a setup at the party where they could customize tote bags, and Ingle left with a baby bag and a game-day bag.

The WAGs were also wore custom sweatshirts and hats. Ingle showed a large sushi tray as some of the food available at the watch party, ice cream, as well as a variety of cocktails. She opted to have a "mommy mocktail" as she is currently pregnant with her and the Rams safety's third child.

Towards the end of the vlog, Emma shared that she made a permanent bracelet and had some relaxing time with a massage.

After the women gathered their products and drinks, they headed to the backyard to watch their husbands and boyfriends on the field.

Matthew Stafford and Kelly Stafford's Relationship

The University of Georgia is where Matthew and Kelly's love story began. The Rams quarterback was on the football team, and Kelly was on the cheerleading squad.

Kelly famously shared on the "Off The Vine" podcast in 2024, that, at the start of their relationship, she made him jealous by dating the backup quarterback to "p*** him off which worked."

Kelly's plan worked, and it convinced Matthew to date her exclusively. They would later get married in 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Last year on her podcast "The Morning After," Kelly got candid about being married, saying that, "Marriage is f------ hard." She noted that anyone who tells you otherwise is lying and recalled that in their first year, they faced difficulties in their marriage as they were "[dealing with] IVF and infertility."

Although they at first faced hard times in their marriage when it came to expanding their family, the couple would later welcome twins Sawyer and Chandler, Hunter, and Tyler, who are often in the stands with Kelly cheering their father on.

Matthew Stafford on His Family Motivation to Keep Playing

Matthew on several occasions has shared how much family means to him. He's been in the league for 18 seasons and recently shared how they motivate him to keep going.

"My family is the most important thing in my life," Matthew shared with Youth Inc. back in August, adding that they are amazing supporters for him and his career. He also gave a shoutout to Rams head coach, Sean McVay, on his appreciation for the value of family.

Matthew shared that they keep him going and that they are his "favorite thing." His daughters also love to give him advice like "don't get tackled" before he runs out on the field on Sundays.

All the Rams have to do now is brush off this loss and get ready for their next game. Up next, the Rams will be facing the New York Giants on Sept. 21 at SoFi Stadium.