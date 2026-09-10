Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Stafford Sends Playful Message Before Rams-49ers

The moment is finally here. Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams are taking center stage at their season opener on Thursday, Sept. 10, taking on the San Francisco 49ers.

Stafford's wife, Kelly Stafford, is excited for the game to begin, too.

Matthew and Kelly have been together for his full NFL career, so she's used to season kickoffs and knows what to expect from the season. But this season, that first game is different, because it's in Australia. It's so far from home.

It's hard to tell if Kelly is in Australia for the game, but it doesn't appear so, because she's been posting photos from California. It would be difficult to take their four daughters all the way to Australia for the game. But she's still sending love to Matthew from wherever she is as the games begin.

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford during practice at Marvel Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kelly Stafford Sends a Sweet Message to Matthew Stafford Before Kickoff

Kelly, who hosted a podcast for years called "The Morning After with Kelly Stafford," is very active on social media. She took to her Instagram story just hours before the game to send a flirty and fun message to Stafford.

She reposted some video footage of him getting ready at the stadium, with a backwards hat on. That's kind of his look.

"You know what that backward hat does to me Matthew.. stop playing games so far away," she said in the caption of the story. "It also means he's ready, which I guess is more important now."

In a separate post, she stated: "Always loved my man in a hat. It's always been New Era since the college days, they just look good."

Also on her Instagram story, Kelly posted images of goodie bags made for a Rams viewing party tonight. So, putting the clues together, it does appear she didn't make it to Australia for the matchup.

Kelly Stafford is Cheering on Matthew Stafford From Afar

So, Kelly is cheering on Matthew this season, whether it's a home game or cheering him on from afar. She's been a devoted wife and mother to him from his days with the Detroit Lions to the Los Angeles Rams.

Even with so much distance between them for this game, Kelly is keeping Matthew close in her thoughts. Her playful message before kickoff shows that their relationship still has that sweet, flirty side that fans love to see. After all these years together, she still knows exactly how to make him smile.

Between the sweet message, the Rams viewing party and her posts from California, it looks like Kelly has found her own way to be part of the night. She'll be watching and rooting for Matthew, just like she always does.