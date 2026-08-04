Maxx Crosby's Wife Rachel Shares Telling Raiders Training Camp Posts Amid Trade Talk

Maxx Crosby is back at training camp with the Las Vegas Raiders, but you'd never know it from all the constant talk about whether or not he's getting traded.

Crosby is certainly a hot trade target, and there are quite a few eyes on the defensive star and Raiders to see if they trade him away during the offseason or at the trade deadline in November.

Crosby's wife Rachel is being supportive of his current situation. If there's a trade in the works, you'd never know it from Rachel's posts celebrating her husband being back in Las Vegas and where he loves to be — on the field.

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby speaks during a news conference. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rachel Crosby's Posts Shows She's All in at Raiders' Training Camp

Is Crosby still a Raiders lifer? His wife Rachel's posts certainly imply that he's all in, and so is his family.

The Raiders were 3-14 last season, which was rough. So, this is the year that he's really trying to help turn it around, and having quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Fernando Mendoza should help.

Regardless, Rachel has been posting footage from the Raiders' training camp, including shots of her visiting with their daughter, Ella Rose Crosby.

In a gallery from training camp, Rachel shares photos of the three of them at training camp, arranged on the Raiders' field. One video shows Crosby walking while holding hands with Ella. It's super adorable. Ella is seen playing a football game in another shot, too.

"Year 8," she states in the caption of the gallery.

Maxx Crosby is All Smiles in Family Photos at Raiders' Training Camp

Crosby appears to be all smiles in the family photos from training camp. He spoke about his experience getting back on the field earlier this week. He's gotten some flack for practicing a little too rough, but he addressed that, too.

"I just can't tell you how many people have come up to me already and just been like, 'All right, so you know at practice, you can't do this,'" Crosby said, according to ESPN.

He added: "I got up a whole textbook full of rules that I got to follow, or I'm going to get in trouble, but that comes with it... I practice one way. I know that I push the line, and sometimes I go over the line."

Having his family watching should keep Crosby in check as he trains up for his debut back with the Raiders.