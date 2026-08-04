Adam Schefter Ignites Maxx Crosby to Chicago Bears Trade Buzz

Not only does ESPN's Adam Schefter think Las Vegas Raiders star Maxx Crosby could still be traded at some point, he believes the Chicago Bears are a possible landing spot.

While Schefter doesn't believe Crosby will get traded this summer, he is of the opinion that the five-time Pro Bowler could get dealt if Las Vegas struggles during the regular season, which is more likely to happen than not because the team is rebuilding.

If the Raiders do stink it up again, Schefter believes a trade deadline deal would occur.

"What if the Raiders are 1-5, 2-6, and we're coming up to the trade deadline in the first week in November and there's a team out there that could use a pass-rusher and Maxx is playing at the level that we think he can at another high level," Schefter said on his podcast. "I think that's when the trade potentially could come back into play down the line."

Before Schefter said all that, his co-host, Ty Schmit asked: "You think that the Bears might be in play?"

Schefter didn't directly answer that question, but later on when Schmit suggested the Bears as a possible landing, Schefter definitely shook his head to acknowledge he believes that.

The Crosby talk, including the two mentions of the Bears, start at the 22-minute mark in the video below.

We would also like to point out that the title of the episode is "Bijan gets a bag + why the Crosby situation Bears watching."

The thing to note there is that "Bears" is capitalized.

A Bears trade for Crosby would make sense

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On paper, all of this makes sense.

When it comes to Crosby, his biggest gripe with the Raiders and the reason behind his wanting to be traded had to do with his desire to win.

So, while he has publicly re-committed to the Raiders after the nixed deal with the Baltimore Ravens, Crosby could look to re-visit a trade down the line if Las Vegas is bad again which, again, is likely considering the team's rebuild and tough schedule.

As for the Bears, they have a major question mark at edge rusher across from Montez Sweat, as Austin Booker, Dayo Odeyingbo and Shemar Turner aren't certain to adequately fill that role.

And that's an especially concerning situation because the Bears are coming off a season in which they finished tied for the seventh-fewest sacks in the NFL.

If Booker, Odeyingbo and Turner fail to step up in 2026 and Chicago is in the hunt for the playoffs, we could definitely see the win-now Bears make a play for Crosby, who general manager Ryan Poles admitted the team at least checked in on when he was available for trade earlier this offseason.

There's still a long way to go between now and the trade deadline and a lot can change, but for now, based on Schefter's opinion, we should not rule out a Bears trade for Crosby during the season.