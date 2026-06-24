Raiders' Maxx Crosby on Mindset Heading Into 2026 Season
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The Las Vegas Raiders are entering the 2026 NFL season with one of the most improved rosters and a promising coaching staff.
Polarizing is a good word to describe Maxx Crosby's offseason experience, as he was on his way to the Baltimore Ravens before the deal fell through after the 28-year-old pass rusher unsurprisingly failed a physical, as he was recovering from surgery. Earlier this week, Crosby sat down with the media and shared his mindset this offseason.
Crosby's Thoughts
- "Every year is a different journey," Crosby said. "There's no secret, it's been a different offseason to say the least. Honestly, it's been a blessing in disguise. I've had the chance to grow in a lot of ways. My former [defensive coordinator], Gus Bradley, used to talk about uncomfortability and growth."
- "That's something I really dove into this offseason because, without taking risks and being uncomfortable, you're never going to have great growth. So, that's really where I've been in an incredible place, and we have a lot of work to do for sure."
- "Yeah, there's always room for growth and improvement," Crosby continued. "For me, this offseason, I wanted to pack a little bit more of a punch as far as the weight room and strength and hitting the trap bar, and doing certain things, putting a little bit more muscle on. I think it'll help, just physically, staying healthy. In general, improve my game, and that's something we've really worked on, and I feel incredible."
- "It really comes down to the preparation and having the mindset where every time I go out there I'm trying to impose my will. The reason I've been able to be put in this position and loved by the fans and be in a spot to lead is because of my actions. Every single day, I come in here with intentionality and want to improve and show the guys how it's done. You can't just be great by being smart."
- "You can't just be great by being a high-effort guy. You have to be able to tie all of those things together."
Overall Takeaways
Retaining Crosby while adding the surplus of talent the Raiders have orchestrated this offseason has created a promising situation in Las Vegas. Right now, the Raiders are not evaluated as a competitive team heading into next season. That being said, it would not surprise me if Las Vegas develops into one of the surprising storylines as the season progresses.
Because of the timing of the trade falling through, Crosby's return to the building felt like another addition to the roster, despite the fact that the star pass rusher has spent his entire career in the Silver and Black. Bringing Crosby back to the talent already assembled has added energy to the building. Still, it is important to note that Las Vegas could still trade Crosby at any point, especially during the season if the team struggles.
For now, though, it appears Crosby will be a Raider this upcoming season.
With an incoming rookie quarterback, who was selected with the No.1 overall pick, the sentiment around Las Vegas from the rest of the league is that the franchise should not be taken seriously. However, if the Raiders can survive the early portion of the schedule, they could be in a position to challenge for a playoff spot in the latter half of 2026.
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Logan Lazarczyk is a graduate of the University of Missouri-Kansas City, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts in Communication Studies with an emphasis in Journalism. Logan joined our team with extensive experience, having previously written and worked for media entities such as USA Today and Union Broadcasting.