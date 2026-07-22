Cam Newton has worn plenty of titles throughout his career, including NFL MVP, Heisman Trophy winner and Super Bowl quarterback. But ask Newton what matters most today, and the answer is simple: dad.

The former Carolina Panthers quarterback is the father of nine children and has spoken candidly over the years about how fatherhood reshaped his priorities after football. His large blended family spans multiple relationships, and Newton has repeatedly emphasized that biology isn't what defines being a parent.

As Newton returns to the headlines with ESPN's major layoffs, many fans are searching to learn more about the people closest to him. Here's a closer look at the former NFL star's family.

Cam Newton is the father of nine children

Newton's family has grown steadily over the past decade, making him one of the highest-profile fathers in professional sports.

He shares four biological children with longtime former partner Kia Proctor:

Chosen Sebastian, born in December 2015

Sovereign-Dior Cambella, born in February 2017

Camidas Swain, born in July 2018

Cashmere Saint, born in September 2019

Following their split, Newton welcomed a son, Caesar Lorenzo, with photographer La Reina Shaw in July 2019.

Since 2022, Newton has been in a relationship with actress and comedian Jasmin "Jazzy" Brown. The couple welcomed a daughter in March 2024 before expanding their family again with a baby boy in late 2025. Brown has not publicly revealed either child's name.

Beyond his biological children, Newton also considers two children from previous relationships to be part of his family. He has helped raise Proctor's daughter, Shakira, and Shaw's son, Jaden, often referring to all of the children collectively as "his kids."

That blended approach has become one of the defining themes of Newton's life away from football.

Cam Newton has called fatherhood his greatest accomplishment

Although Newton's football résumé includes an NFL MVP award, Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and a Super Bowl appearance, he has consistently said none of those achievements compare to being a father.

Over the years, he's described parenthood as the role that gives him the greatest sense of purpose. In his 2017 Players' Tribune essay titled "Dear Chosen," Newton wrote that he wanted his children to know they didn't have to become athletes to earn his love or approval.

He's echoed that message in numerous interviews, explaining that becoming a parent changed how he viewed success and legacy.

During an appearance on Fox's reality television show "Special Forces" in 2025, Newton admitted there was a point in his life when football consumed nearly all of his attention. Today, he says being present for his children matters far more than anything he accomplished on the field.

His social media reflects that shift. Newton frequently shares birthday tributes, youth sports highlights, school milestones and family celebrations, giving fans regular glimpses into life with his growing household.

Cam Newton and Kia Proctor have focused on co-parenting

Newton and Proctor were together for several years before ending their relationship in 2020.

Their split became highly publicized, but in recent years both have spoken about putting their children first.

Proctor has explained that the pair settled into a "week on, week off" co-parenting arrangement, allowing both parents to remain actively involved in raising their four children together. She has acknowledged the process hasn't always been easy but has said their focus remains on providing consistency and stability for the kids.

Newton has similarly emphasized accountability when discussing that chapter of his life, saying fatherhood pushed him to grow both personally and emotionally.

Cam Newton comes from an athletic family

Family has always played an important role in Newton's journey.

His father, Cecil Newton Sr., is a former football player, pastor and motivational speaker who helped introduce his sons to the game at a young age. His mother, Jackie Newton, worked as an educator before becoming active in ministry alongside her husband.

Newton also grew up alongside two brothers who pursued football careers of their own.

Older brother Cecil Newton Jr. played offensive line at Tennessee State before spending time with several NFL organizations, while younger brother Caylin Newton starred at Howard University and later William & Mary after beginning his college career at Auburn.

Together, the Newton brothers have often credited their parents with instilling the discipline and work ethic that helped shape each of their athletic careers.

For Cam Newton, however, his greatest legacy isn't measured by passing yards, MVP trophies or highlight-reel plays. It's the large blended family he continues to build, and the role he has repeatedly described as the most meaningful title he'll ever hold: dad.

