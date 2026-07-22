Panthers Legend Cam Newton Addresses Exit From ESPN Amid Network's Layoffs

Carolina Panthers legend Cam Newton is one of many ESPN employees who have been laid off by the network.

Newton has been notified by the network that it is cutting ties with him, according to reports. Newton was first hired by ESPN in 2024 to serve as a contributor on First Take, and he signed a multi-year extension in August 2025.

Newton's ouster comes amid a slew of layoffs at the network that include some prominent on-air talent like Karl Ravech and Ryan Clark, among others.

What Cam Newton said about ESPN exit

Former Carolina Panthers QB Cam Newton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Newton has since taken to his podcast, "4th&1 With Cam Newton," to share his thoughts on his exit from ESPN.

"Yeah, it's unfortunate what happened to me," Newton began. "Some would think, but I'm good."

Newton went on to say that "you can't make me hate ESPN," and he viewed his time there as almost an internship because of how much he learned about broadcasting in general.

But Newton also learned how important it is for media personalities to have their own thing.

"I want you to learn one rule about the times we live in right now: if you don't own your own platform, you're gonna get overlooked, bypassed and be extinct like Dinosaurs," Newton added.

Cam Newton just opened up about getting fired by ESPN alongside Ryan Clark, saying he viewed his time at the network as an internship and holds no resentment toward the company:



"I want you to learn one rule about the times we live in right now, if you don't own your own… pic.twitter.com/ibtsHDBj40 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) July 22, 2026

Newton also touched on another high-profile layoff, Ryan Clark, and said he knows Clark is going to be just fine.

"OK, it's unfortunate what happened to Ryan Clark. But what I will tell you is this: Ryan Clark going to be okay. 'The Pivot' (podcast) ain't going nowhere," Newton said.

Clark's ouster was easily the most controversial.

The Athletic's Andrew Marchand reported that Clark was told he was being let go by the network while he was on a commercial break during an episode of "NFL Live."

Many viewed that as a poor way to let Clark go, but Marchand's report reveals ESPN wanted to get ahead of media reports and didn't want Clark to find out from the news instead of from the network first.