Cam Newton Eligible for Hall of Fame in 2027, But Will He Be First-Ballot?

Cam Newton hasn't played football since 2021. There's been some weird confusion over his playing status since he never officially filed the retirement paperwork with the NFL and has even said he'd come back to play if someone really wanted and needed him to.

However, the NFLPA recognizes a player as retired if it's been more than a year since their last contract expired without a new one. Incomprehensibly, it's now been almost five years since Newton was on a football field.

That makes him retired. And according to Sports Illustrated insider Matt Verderame, he'll be eligible for the Hall of Fame for the first time in 2027. He and several others will be first-time ballot members.

Newton should arguably be a Hall of Famer, but will he be? And will he get in next year?

Will Cam Newton make the Hall of Fame?

Former Auburn quarterback Cam Newton cheers on his team from the sideline as Auburn Tigers take on Georgia Bulldogs at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead Georgia Bulldogs 10-3 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Anyone who watched the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2019 knew one thing: Cam Newton was dragging that team on his back every single year. Few other QBs have carried teams like that in NFL history.

His 15-1 MVP season with Ted Ginn, Philly Brown, and Devin Funchess as his WR trio is one of the most impressive feats in NFL history and one of the most deserved MVP awards of all time.

Does that, and the rest of his accolades, make him a Hall of Famer? I believe so. His numbers speak for themselves. His star burned brighter than it did long, which could throw a wrinkle into things. Newton had nine full-ish seasons, and he was really good in seven of them.

Just on his Pro Football Reference Page, he is:

3x Pro Bowler

All-Pro

MVP

Offensive Player of the Year

Offensive Rookie of the Year

That doesn't mention the records he held at the time, either. Thanks to the Tush Push, some of Newton's records have fallen to Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen, but he was arguably the most prolific dual-threat QB in NFL history during his time.

He paved the way for those other QBs, so without Newton, there may not be a Hurts or a Lamar Jackson or others. Narratives don't equal Hall of Fame worthiness, but in this case, it's worth noting.

Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton (1) attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Atlanta Falcons | Jason Getz-Imagn Images

That said, it is tough to envision Newton getting in, which means he's absolutely not getting in on the first ballot. Luke Kuechly had more accolades than Newton, and he was incomprehensibly snubbed in the first ballot last year.

Eventually, Newton may sneak in, but plenty of voters will hold his QB record (a team stat) and some of his traditional stats like completion percentage (also indicative of the team he had around him) against him.

It's not currently a debate since Newton isn't playing and he's not yet eligible, but expect the debate to spark up again next year. Newton is beloved by many but hated by maybe more. That could lead to intense debate over his worthiness, but I believe the numbers speak for themselves.

