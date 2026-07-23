Ryan Clark has found himself back in the spotlight after reports emerged that he learned he was among ESPN's latest layoffs while he was still on the air.

The former NFL safety, who spent more than a decade with the network after retiring from football, later shared a message of gratitude and faith on social media while also expressing support for colleagues affected by the cuts.

As fans search for more about Clark following the news, many are also taking a closer look at his life away from television.

Long before he became one of football's most recognizable analysts, Clark built a life centered around his family. He has been married to wife Yonka Clark for more than two decades, and together they've raised three children while navigating life in the NFL, retirement and national television.

Here's everything to know about Ryan Clark's family.

Ryan Clark Has Been Married to Wife Yonka Clark Since 2004

Ryan and Yonka Clark's relationship dates back to their college years at Louisiana State University.

The couple married in 2004, shortly after Clark began establishing himself in the NFL, and have remained together through every chapter of his career, from winning a Super Bowl with the Pittsburgh Steelers to becoming one of football's most recognizable television personalities.

Unlike her husband, Yonka has largely stayed out of the public spotlight, though Ryan frequently credits her for helping keep their family grounded during the demands of professional football and broadcasting.

Over the years, the Clarks have shared glimpses of family vacations, graduations and birthdays on social media, with Ryan often calling fatherhood his greatest accomplishment.

Ryan Clark and Yonka Clark Are Parents to Three Children

Together, Ryan and Yonka have raised daughters Jaden and Loghan, along with son Jordan.

Jaden Clark

Ryan's oldest child, Jaden Taylor Clark, was born on Jan. 25, 1999, when he was 19 years old.

In heartfelt birthday tributes over the years, Ryan has reflected on growing up alongside his daughter, writing that becoming a young father taught him lessons that shaped the rest of his life.

Jaden developed an interest in fashion at an early age, even designing some of her father's custom suits as a teenager. She later earned degrees in communications and professional communication before beginning her own career in marketing and communications.

Jordan Clark

Born on April 22, 2001, Jordan followed his father into football.

After starring at University Lab High School in Baton Rouge, he spent five seasons at Arizona State before transferring to Notre Dame for his final collegiate season. He later signed with the New York Jets.

Although comparisons to his father were inevitable, Jordan has said Ryan encouraged him to make his own decisions throughout his football journey rather than trying to follow the exact same path.

Ryan has frequently spoken about how emotional it was watching his son play at Notre Dame, once saying seeing Jordan wear the Fighting Irish uniform meant more to him than any accomplishment from his own playing career.

Loghan Clark

The youngest of the Clark children, Loghan was born on Jan. 8, 2005.

Rather than pursuing football, she followed her passion for baking and culinary arts. After graduating from Parkview Baptist School, she attended the Louisiana Culinary Institute and has worked professionally as a pastry chef while also helping grow her own baking business.

Ryan regularly celebrates her milestones on social media, praising her work ethic and determination while encouraging her to continue chasing her dreams.

Family Has Always Been Ryan Clark's Priority

Throughout his NFL career and television success, Ryan Clark has consistently said family comes before everything else.

Whether celebrating one of his children's accomplishments, sharing tributes to Yonka or reflecting on becoming a father as a teenager, Clark has often described his family as the foundation that carried him through every stage of his career.

Now, as he begins the next chapter following his departure from ESPN, that support system remains firmly in place.

