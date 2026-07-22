Ryan Clark Clarifies How ESPN Let Him Go During ‘NFL Live’ Episode: ‘I Wasn’t Forced?’

Days after Ryan Clark was reportedly let go by ESPN on an episode of NFL Live, the network’s former analyst took to social media to clear up some confusion.

Clark’s seemingly abrupt exit made waves around the sports media world when it was reported that ESPN cut ties with him during his appearance on NFL Live. ESPN informed Clark at that time due to previous “media inquiries” into his departure and worries that the news would leak out beforehand, according to The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand.

On Wednesday, Clark reshared a tweet of a TMZ Sports article that claimed Clark “wasn’t forced” off air during a commercial break of NFL Live.

Clark posted on X:

“I wasn’t forced? ‘I ask, should I be done now?’



The answer was ‘yes’.”

I wasn’t forced? “I ask, should I be done now?”



The answer was “yes”. https://t.co/dJ0IfpGdHl — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 22, 2026

It appears Clark is saying that after being informed of his layoff off-camera, he asked ESPN whether he should be “done now” or continue filming the NFL Live episode. The response, per Clark, was “yes,” he should be done and should not return to the show.

Clark had tuned into his appearance on the show via Zoom, so there didn’t seem to be any extra theatrics surrounding the moment. He presumably just closed his browser and left the program, for good.

Clark is one of several talents to be let go by ESPN during the network’s latest wave of mass layoffs, which include Tom Pelissero, Karl Ravech, Cam Newton and others. The former Steelers defensive back shared an encouraging message to all those at ESPN who have been affected by the layoffs:

“Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now,” Clark wrote on X on Tuesday. “My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!”

Clark remains one of the co-hosts of The Pivot podcast with former NFL players Fred Taylor and Channing Crowder. The Pivot dropped its latest episode featuring guest star Dana White on Tuesday.

Tom Pelissero and others bid farewell after ESPN’s latest round of mass layoffs

Clark hasn’t yet formally spoken out about being let go by ESPN, but given his online platform, it stands to reason he will soon.

Others affected by the ESPN’s cost-cutting measures have already bid farewell to their colleagues on social media. Tom Pelissero, a longtime insider for NFL Network who had a year left on his deal, shared a bittersweet message on his X account:

“Thanks to all of you who watched me the past nine years on NFL Network.



Thanks to all of my colleagues who made the job fun and pushed me on a daily basis.



Thanks to my family, who constantly made sacrifices to support me in a life-consuming job.



I’m so grateful. See you soon.”

Thanks to all of you who watched me the past nine years on NFL Network.



Thanks to all of my colleagues who made the job fun and pushed me on a daily basis.



Thanks to my family, who constantly made sacrifices to support me in a life-consuming job.



I’m so grateful. See you soon. pic.twitter.com/6TTkzWsO1x — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 22, 2026

ESPN’s mass layoffs were driven by its parent company Disney’s massive acquisition of NFL Network nearly six months ago, according to an internal memo from ESPN chairman Jimmy Pitaro.

“Over the past several months, we’ve made significant progress integrating the NFL assets that we acquired into ESPN. Throughout this process, we have taken the time to carefully evaluate our collective teams, resources and organizational structure to best position us for the future. As a result, we had to make some difficult decisions about job impacts that we will be communicating today,” the memo, obtained by Front Office Sports, read.

More from Sports Illustrated