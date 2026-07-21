Steelers Legend Ryan Clark Addresses ESPN Firing

PITTSBURGH -- Former Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark was one of several surprising layoffs made by ESPN, as the broadcast network cut ties with many memorable and veteran names.

Clark, an eight-year player with the Steelers, had been working with the network for over a decade and was most recently a frequent guest on ESPN programs, The Mina Kimes Show and the Up & Adams Show.

One day after the news broke and more firings were revealed, Clark took to his X account to share his first words since being dismissed. The Super Bowl winner shared a positive and encouraging response to the discouraging news.

"Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now," he wrote. "My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless!"

Sending prayers and love to all those laid off today by ESPN. So many of you have poured your life into that company, & I know how you’re feeling right now.



My hope is as this door closes another opens for you all. God bless! — Ryan Clark (@Realrclark25) July 21, 2026

ESPN's Massive Change

Clark was the first domino to fall, but he was far from the only one who was given their walking papers by ESPN. One of the most notable dismissals was long-time SportsCenter anchor and ESPN employee Karl Ravech. Ravech was with the company for three decades.

Another name that was a shock to see included was NFL insider Tom Pelissero and former Carolina Panthers superstar Cam Newton. These two names, in addition to Clark, were among the most prominent voices in NFL media. Pelissero regularly delivered inside information and updates on contract extensions, coach hirings and firings and trades. Newton, just like Clark, was one of ESPN's premier players-turned-analysts. All of their dismissals are extremely surprising.

Dec 22, 2013; Green Bay, WI, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers safety Ryan Clark (25) during the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Pittsburgh won 38-31. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wild Way to Hear

One of the craziest wrinkles in this story is how Clark found out. According to multiple reports, including the initial one to break the news from The Athletic, Clark was laid off during a live taping of the ESPN show NFL Live. The stunt was apparently done to beat the potential news leak, but that didn't quite deliver. Instead, Clark was unceremoniously laid off.

In addition to his work with ESPN, Clark hosts a few other shows outside the network giant. He hosts both The Pivot and Inside the NFL, and it's expected that he will continue in those roles.

Clark was a member of the Steelers for eight seasons, joining the franchise in 2006 and remaining with the team through the 2013 campaign. He was a key member of the secondary when the Steelers won their last Super Bowl in 2009 over the Arizona Cardinals.

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