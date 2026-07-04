Chiefs Heiress Gracie Hunt Wears Show-Stopping Dress to Travis Kelce-Taylor Swift Wedding

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's wedding was what everyone was talking about on Friday, July 3.

While Swift's incredible wedding dress was the star, Kansas City Chiefs heiress Gracie Hunt certainly stood out in her show-stopping green one herself.

The stars were out in New York City and on the Kelce-Swift guest list was several members of Kelce's Chiefs teammates, and included team owner Clark Hunt, his wife Tavia and their daughter Gracie.

Swift is a regular at Chiefs games in the suite to cheer on the team and Kelce. She's had to sneak in with a hidden wall before to avoid fans, and endured getting booed at the Super Bowl, but she goes.

She's also been seen with Gracie and the Hunt family posing at games, and even gave Gracie a special gift from her Eras Tour.

The 27-year-old former Miss Kansas Gracie is planning her own big wedding after getting engaged in April to Trent Green where they threw the most extravagant engagement party.

Gracie's Dress Was a Winner

For the Kelce-Swift wedding Gracie brought the fire with her stunning green dress and crystal Gucci bag. She wrote on her Instagram, "Just a New York minute 🏙️🦋".

Mom Rocked Hers, Too

She'd pose with the rest of the Hunts (scroll through) as well with mom also crushing her can't-miss look.

The stars were out for Kelce and Swift, but Gracie (and Tavia) were certainly stars with their dresses.

Soon it will be football season and we will no doubt see Swift and Gracie at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium again soon.