Mike Vrabel went to Munich to coach a football game. On Saturday night, he also found time to pour a beer.

The New England Patriots head coach spent part of his evening with fans at a German beer hall, where he tapped a keg, raised a stein and thanked the crowd for welcoming his team overseas.

The scene was about as Bavarian as it gets. The timing, however, didn't sit well with everyone back home.

Video of Vrabel's night out spread across social media ahead of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, prompting criticism from fans who questioned why their head coach was drinking beer less than 24 hours before kickoff.

And with New England already struggling to recapture last season's success, some weren't in the mood to celebrate.

Mike Vrabel's Beer Hall Visit Divides Patriots Fans

Vrabel's stop at Augustiner Stammhaus on Saturday, Nov. 14, was part of the Patriots' efforts to connect with their international fan base.

The coach stepped behind the bar, tapped a wooden keg with a mallet and filled a large beer stein. He even rang the bar's bell before addressing the cheering crowd.

"I knew we had fans in Germany, but I didn't know we had this many fans," Vrabel told those gathered. "Thank you for your support, go Pats, let's raise a glass to everybody."

The Patriots shared footage of the keg-tapping on their official social media account. Another video showed Vrabel holding up his beer while speaking to fans.

For supporters who had traveled to Germany, it was a rare opportunity to share a drink with their team's head coach. Online, though, the reception was considerably less welcoming.

"Better win tomorrow morning BUDDY," one fan wrote in response to the footage.

Another called it a "terrible look" for the franchise, while others questioned whether Vrabel should have been spending his evening preparing for Detroit instead.

The criticism was hardly universal. Plenty of fans enjoyed seeing their coach embrace a local tradition and spend time with supporters. But with the Patriots sitting at 5-4, there was little patience among those already frustrated by the team's recent performances.

Patriots' Munich Game Gives the Controversy a New Twist

The Patriots arrived in Germany needing a response to an ugly 45-27 loss to the Green Bay Packers in Week 9.

Instead, Sunday's game against the Lions brought more frustration.

Detroit built a commanding lead as New England struggled offensively, and the Patriots suffered another significant setback when quarterback Drake Maye injured his ankle in the first quarter. He was ruled out for the remainder of the game, leaving Tommy DeVito to take over.

The result only added to the scrutiny surrounding Vrabel's Saturday outing.

Of course, there's no evidence that his brief appearance at a fan event had anything to do with New England's performance. Coaches routinely participate in community and promotional activities during international trips, and Vrabel's visit was an opportunity to acknowledge the Patriots supporters who had gathered in Munich.

Still, the optics became harder to ignore once the football started.

A coach enjoying a beer with fans is an easy moment to celebrate when his team is winning. When that same team is struggling, even an otherwise harmless appearance can become a talking point.

For Vrabel, the bigger concern now is what happens after Munich. New England enters its bye week with questions about its recent slide and, more urgently, the health of its starting quarterback.

The beer hall visit may have dominated the conversation Saturday night. Sunday's performance gave Patriots fans considerably more to worry about.

