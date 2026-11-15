Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Drake Maye Injury Spells Trouble For Patriots' Offense

Drake Maye started his third NFL season slowly for fantasy managers, but he has since climbed to QB4 in fantasy rankings.

The Patriots' offense has struggled with injuries this season, with A.J. Brown missing six games and TreVeyon Henderson missing several games and now being placed on IR.

Maye started well on the first drive against the Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, but an Aidan Hutchinson sack took Maye down and ruled him out with an ankle injury.

How will Maye's absence affect the Patriots' offense with Tommy DeVito at quarterback?

Fantasy Football Impact

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye has averaged 19.9 fantasy points this season, making him one of the most valuable fantasy quarterbacks in the league.

Maye went three for four on completions before his injury, passing for 48 yards and rushing for 11 yards on the first drive against the Lions.

The third-year quarterback went to the medical tent after the sack and eventually went to the locker room for further evaluation.

Status alert: Drake Maye (ankle) won't return Sunday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 15, 2026

QB Tommy DeVito, New England Patriots

DeVito is the backup quarterback for the Patriots, and in his fourth season, he has had very little experience, making him an unreliable fantasy pick should Maye miss time with his ankle injury.

DeVito started his NFL career with the Giants before moving to be the backup for Maye and the Patriots.

The fourth-year quarterback has played 15 NFL games before entering the game in Week 10. Since entering against the Lions, DeVito has thrown for just 17 passing yards on four completions and rushed for six yards. DeVito has also taken three sacks and thrown one interception against the Lions in Munich.

DeVito will have very little fantasy value going forward, even if Maye is set to miss time.

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

A.J. Brown will have a lower fantasy ceiling with DeVito at quarterback, with the wide receiver already having a bad start to his eighth season in the league.

Brown has missed six games this season through injury, and even when he's been on the field, Brown is struggling to make a difference for the offense.

Brown is averaging just 6.4 fantasy points this season, with just three receptions in all three of his previous games. Brown also has three drops this season.

With DeVito at quarterback, Brown's fantasy outlook remains as a WR3 or flex play.

RB Rhamondre Stevenson, New England Patriots

Stevenson came into Week 10 with an injured knee and a questionable status, but he has been able to take the field for the Patriots.

With DeVito's inexperience, the Patriots will likely lean on Stevenson for the run game, alongside Corey Kiner.

Stevenson should see more of the ball, and he is likely to have more receptions on short checkdowns as well, with the Patriots looking to get the ball out of DeVito's hands fast.

Stevenson is averaging 12.6 fantasy points this season, but with Henderson being placed on IR, and assuming Stevenson stays healthy, he'll be the main rusher moving forward, furthering his status as a solid RB2.

How Do The Patriots Rank In The Upcoming Weeks?

The Patriots will gladly take their Week 11 bye with all the injuries piling up on the offense.

If Maye is out for an extended time, Devito will step in for their upcoming games against the Los Angeles Chargers and the Buffalo Bills in weeks 12 and 13, respectively.

With DeVito, it will be hard to trust any pass-catchers from the Patriots, leaving A.J. Brown, DeMario Douglas, and Mack Hollins with lower ceilings for fantasy performances.

Stevenson's status will be worth monitoring, but the Week 11 bye should help him recover from his knee injury.