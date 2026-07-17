MLS Team Publicly Apologizes to J.J. Watt After 'Disrespecting' His Wife

What was supposed to be a nonchalant tip of the cap to one of the NFL’s legendary pass-rushers ended up turning into front-page news.



Major League Soccer club Real Salt Lake posted a photo on Wednesday of former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, his wife Kealia, and their son Koa at one of its matches with the caption: “Welcome to the Riot, @JJWatt and fam 🤩.”



Welcome to the Riot, @JJWatt and fam 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gv1XtrJ5zl — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 16, 2026

While most thought nothing of the post, Watt actually took exception with the fact that the team didn’t formally acknowledge his wife, who’s something of a local hero.



“The woman in the photo grew up literally down the road, won 4 Utah state championships (1 in this exact stadium), Gatorade Player of the Year twice, National Player of the Year, scored the fastest first goal in USWNT history…,” Watt wrote.



“Could probably be worth a mention, but idk.”



Real Salt Lake Apologizes to J.J., Kealia Watt



Given Kealia’s local fame — she was one of the biggest Utah high school soccer stars, she won a national championship at North Carolina, she competed for the United States U17, U20, U23, and senior national teams, she scored the game-winning goal in the 2012 FIFA U20 women’s World Cup, and she was the No. 2 overall pick in the 2014 NWSL draft — many fans were surprised Real Salt Lake didn’t celebrate her accomplishments.



However, it didn’t take long before the club realized its oversight and formally apologized to Watt and Kealia.



“We made an honest mistake yesterday and we are sincerely sorry for that,” the team posted on X on Thursday night. “When we welcomed the Watt family to America First Field, we should have recognized Kealia Watt for exactly who she is.

... @KealiaOhai, @JJWatt — we are deeply sorry. Thank you for all you do for the sport.”



The full statement is below.

We made an honest mistake yesterday and we are sincerely sorry for that.



When we welcomed the Watt family to America First Field, we should have recognized Kealia Watt for exactly who she is.



Kealia is a Utah native and one of the most decorated players to ever come out of this… https://t.co/6p70X3A2QB pic.twitter.com/cT2fNVv6v4 — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) July 16, 2026

J.J. Watt, Fans Applaud Real Salt Lake for 'Taking Ownership'



Watt acknowledged the club’s remorse and said thanks for the correction.



“Respect and appreciate taking ownership of it. Best of luck the rest of your season. 🙏🏻,” Watt replied.



Fans were also glad to see the club make things right.



J.J. Watt and Kealia Ohai during red carpet arrivals for the NFL Honors show at Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota. | USA TODAY Sports

“Authentic and genuine. This is how a social team apologizes,” one fan wrote.



“Awesome correction. This was obviously an innocent mistake to begin with. I think it’s awesome JJ had his wife’s back too. And, I love the repost from @realsaltlake. All we can do in this world is be better than we were yesterday. Pretty rad when people actually do that,” another fan pointed out.



“Honestly, this might be the best public apology I’ve ever seen. Good on @realsaltlake.. what an incredible career rundown for @KealiaOhai!” one user applauded.



“For those in the back-this is how you apologize. No excuse making. Just correcting a mistake with a humble tone,” remarked another user.



