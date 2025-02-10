Jacked JJ Watt outshined by stunning pregnant wife in bikini on Bahamas vacation
JJ Watt is no longer playing in the NFL, but a shirtless photo of him is so shocking he definitely looks like he still could. Even more shocking, however, is his wife Kealia Watt’s beach body while pregnant.
Watt is a former great with the Houston Texans and retired in 2022 after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished his career as a defensive end with 114.5 sacks in 12 seasons. He’s now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.
With the NFL offseason for CBS here as Fox Sports had Super Bowl LIX, Watt headed to the Bahamas with Kealia and the two took some absolutely stunning photos from the beach. She titled the Instagram post, “Bahama mama 🏝️.”
Watt is completely jacked, while Kealia looks incredible.
She also slayed her workout while on vacation and showed off the baby bump as well in a crop top.
The couple just announced on February 3 they are having their second child. They have a son, Koa, 2.
"Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives. ❤️💙," their joint caption read with the adorable photo above.
Watt and Kealia have been together since 2016 and married in 2020 after Watt’s teammate Brian Cushing introduced them.
Congratulations to Kealia and JJ, and their amazing physiques.
