Jacked JJ Watt outshined by stunning pregnant wife in bikini on Bahamas vacation

The former Houston Texans great and current CBS sports NFL analyst is crushed by his wife on the beach.

Matt Ryan

Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium.
Former Houston Texans JJ Watt speaks to the fans during his Ring Of Honor Ceremony at halftime during the game between the Texans and Pittsburgh Steelers at NRG Stadium. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

JJ Watt is no longer playing in the NFL, but a shirtless photo of him is so shocking he definitely looks like he still could. Even more shocking, however, is his wife Kealia Watt’s beach body while pregnant.

Watt is a former great with the Houston Texans and retired in 2022 after two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished his career as a defensive end with 114.5 sacks in 12 seasons. He’s now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

With the NFL offseason for CBS here as Fox Sports had Super Bowl LIX, Watt headed to the Bahamas with Kealia and the two took some absolutely stunning photos from the beach. She titled the Instagram post, “Bahama mama 🏝️.”

Kealia Watt
Kealia Watt/Instagram
Kealia Watt
Kealia Watt/Instagram
JJ Watt
Kealia Watt/Instagram

Watt is completely jacked, while Kealia looks incredible.

She also slayed her workout while on vacation and showed off the baby bump as well in a crop top.

Kealia Watt
Kealia Watt/Instagram

The couple just announced on February 3 they are having their second child. They have a son, Koa, 2.

Kealia Watt and JJ Kealia Watt
Kealia Watt/Instagram

"Can’t wait to welcome new love into our lives. ❤️💙," their joint caption read with the adorable photo above.

Watt and Kealia have been together since 2016 and married in 2020 after Watt’s teammate Brian Cushing introduced them.

Congratulations to Kealia and JJ, and their amazing physiques.

