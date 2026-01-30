NFL Icon JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Turn Heads in Workout Selfie With Shredded Abs Contest
J.J. Watt has been retired since the end of the 2022 season after a 12-year career. He looks like he could not only still play but dominate after sharing photos of he and his wife working out.
The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Watt spent 10 season with the Houston Texans and his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished his career as a defensive end with 114.5 sacks, and as a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner. He’s now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.
With NBC hosting Super Bowl LX and a week off before all media decends on the Bay Area, Watt is getting in some quality time with wife Kealia, who just had a second child and son last June.
Last year at this time, a jacked Watt was outdone by his pregnant wife in her bikini on the beach.
New photos of Watt and Kealia are truly stunning
Now, mom Kealia is still upstaging him in her workout fit in a shredded abs contest although the 6-foot-5 Watt looks superhuman next to her and their other workout buddies.
Imagine trying to block take guy?
His 6-foot-4 linebacker brother T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is also a force of nature on the football field.
The Watt brothers are large boys, and J.J. looks like he could play another 10 years.
Watt and Kealia have been together since 2016 and married in 2020 after Watt’s teammate Brian Cushing introduced them.
They are clearly both fitness freaks and meant for each other.
