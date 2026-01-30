NFL Icon JJ Watt, Wife Kealia Turn Heads in Workout Selfie With Shredded Abs Contest

J.J. Watt has been retired since the end of the 2022 season after a 12-year career. He looks like he could not only still play but dominate after sharing photos of he and his wife working out.

The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Watt spent 10 season with the Houston Texans and his final two seasons with the Arizona Cardinals. He finished his career as a defensive end with 114.5 sacks, and as a three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year winner. He’s now an NFL analyst for CBS Sports.

No quarterback wanted to see J.J. Watt coming for them. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

RELATED: TJ Watt’s wife Dani stuns in red next to fellow Steelers WAG Havana Boswell

With NBC hosting Super Bowl LX and a week off before all media decends on the Bay Area, Watt is getting in some quality time with wife Kealia, who just had a second child and son last June.

Last year at this time, a jacked Watt was outdone by his pregnant wife in her bikini on the beach.

New photos of Watt and Kealia are truly stunning

Now, mom Kealia is still upstaging him in her workout fit in a shredded abs contest although the 6-foot-5 Watt looks superhuman next to her and their other workout buddies.

J.J. Watt and wife Kealia after their workout. | J.J. Watt and Kealia Watt/Instagram

RELATED: NFL legend JJ Watt shares 'Masters' score at Augusta playing day after Rory McIlroy

Kealia and J.J. Watt | J.J. Watt/Instagram

Imagine trying to block take guy?

His 6-foot-4 linebacker brother T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers is also a force of nature on the football field.

The Watt brothers are both forces of nature. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Watt brothers are large boys, and J.J. looks like he could play another 10 years.

Watt and Kealia have been together since 2016 and married in 2020 after Watt’s teammate Brian Cushing introduced them.

They are clearly both fitness freaks and meant for each other.

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Hoos-that?: Fernando Mendoza’s aunt turns heads during Indiana’s big CFP win

Queen of the North: Drake Maye’s wife Ann causes stir in wild sparkly pants for playoffs

Secret lover: Aaron Rodgers makes rare comment on mystery wife Brittani after loss

Da Bears: Caleb Williams’ ex Alina turns heads in Bears-colors fit for Packers game

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama