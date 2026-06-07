Myles Garrett Honors Kobe & Throws Fastball at Dodgers Game with Girlfriend Chloe Kim

Myles Garrett is officially in Los Angeles after his blockbuster trade to the Los Angeles Rams, and his girlfriend, two-time Olympic snowboard gold medalist Chloe Kim, is right there beside him.

Garrett was with the Cleveland Browns for nine seasons and never made a deep playoff run, but his chances to get to the Super Bowl went up exponentially when he was traded to the Rams, spearheaded by MVP-winning quarterback Matthew Stafford. Now, less than a week after being traded to the Rams, Garrett has already had the honor of throwing the first pitch out at Dodger Stadium.

Kim grew up in Long Beach, California and resides in Los Angeles, so Garrett's new home with the Los Angeles Rams means the couple now live in the same city.

Garrett & Kim Love Story

Kim and Garrett have been dating since 2025. It a sweet love story, with Kim revealing on a podcast that she had nearly given up on dating when their mutual physical therapist set up a surprise FaceTime call with Myles. The two have been communicating and dating ever since.

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett greets Chloe Kim of the United States after the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Watch Myles Garrett Throw the First Pitch at the Dodgers Game Following Blockbuster Trade

On Saturday, June 6, Garrett took the field at Dodger Stadium to throw out a powerful first pitch in front of 50,000 sports fans. Even better is that he was wearing a Kobe Bryant Lakers shirt, which the crowd ate up. Kim was by his side and appeared in a video the Rams shared on the team's official X account on Saturday.

Garrett delivered a strike at the top of the mound, so he's already impressing Los Angeles. Now, it's time to make these flashy moves on the football field.

Welcome to L.A., Myles Garrett 🤩@RamsNFL's newest star delivers a strike at Dodger Stadium! pic.twitter.com/X3PJtqokCI — MLB (@MLB) June 7, 2026

Garrett's trade to the Rams was made official on June 1, 2026. Los Angeles traded edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick to Cleveland, and they got Garrett, so those figures show that he has a high draft capital. Garrett wanted the trade, and that was indicated when he waived his no-trade clause to become a member of the Super Bowl-hungry team.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Being Influenced by Kobe Bryant

After the game, Garrett opened up about why he wore the Kobe Bryant shirt. He expressed that Bryant had a huge an impact on him as both a person and player.

"I'm a big Kobe fan, I used to wear the short fro just like Kobe," Garrett said during an interview on the game's telecast, according to Bleacher Report. "That love has been there ever since and I had a lot of respect for it, you know, the way he goes about his business."

He added: "Obviously, Mamba mentality, you know, the way he treated every single game, every single second he was out there, he never took it for granted. I've kind of treated my career and my life the same way."

Feb 12, 2026; Livigno, Italy; Chloe Kim of the United States with Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett after her second run in the women's halfpipe final during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Livigno Snow Park. | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images