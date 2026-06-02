Myles Garrett's Girlfriend Chloe Kim Rocks Rams Colors After Browns Trade

An absolutely massive trade took place in the NFL on June 1, when Myles Garrett, who just set the single-season sack record, was traded to the Los Angeles Rams from the Cleveland Browns.

In return, the Browns are getting edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick, and a 2029 third-round pick.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) | Sam Greene/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Garrett addressed his former fan base with a heartfelt Instagram post on Monday evening that read:

"To Cleveland, Northeast Ohio, and every Browns fan, Nine years. It’s hard to put into words what that really means when so much of your life has been shaped in one place, around one team, and with one community behind you... Cleveland made me tougher. You challenged me. You taught me about perseverance, about showing up even when things aren’t easy, and what loyalty really looks like. Through the highs, lows, setbacks, injuries, expectations, inclement weather, and difficult seasons, you all kept showing up.

"I never took that for granted," he added before later saying, "What I can say with complete honesty is this: I gave this city everything I had. I suited up and wore those colors with pride, and I don’t regret a second of being part of this storied franchise. Every Sunday. Every offseason. Every play. Every down. Every moment. You gave me more in return than I can ever repay.

"The best days for this franchise are ahead. Thank you for letting me grow here. Thank you for believing in me. Loving you is easy, leaving you is the hard part. Thank you for nine unforgettable years," Garrett concluded.

Chloe Kim Shows Subtle Rams Love in Instagram Post After Myles Garrett Trade

Of course, Garrett is dating USA Olympic snowboarding champion Chloe Kim, and he was present, taking photos and supporting her, when she was competing in the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games earlier this year.

And it appears that Kim is showing support after this trade, albeit in a somewhat subtle way. She made a post to her Instagram story on June 1 that showed her wearing a light blue and white set of clothes from Nike.

Given the timing, it seems unlikely that this was a sheer coincidence from Kim, even if she didn't say anything along with the clothing post.

Chloe Kim of the United States with Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kim currently resides in Mammoth Lakes, California. Therefore, Garrett is now a lot closer to her than he was during his Cleveland tenure.