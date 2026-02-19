Chloe Kim Gushes Over Boyfriend Myles Garrett's Photo Shoot Cover

Team USA Olympic snowboarder Chloe Kim has had quite the month.

The 25-year-old Kim was on a quest to become the first snowboarder to ever win three consecutive Olympic gold medals. She competed in the women's halfpipe event of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games.

Chloe Kim of the United States | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Ultimately, Kim's quest came up short, as she secured a silver medal after 17-year-old South Korean prodigy Choi Ga-on produced a 90.25 on her final run, which was enough to dethrone Kim and win Ga-on gold.

Still, there's no shame in a silver medal. And Kim handled this with a ton of grace and humility, which further endeared her to her fan base.

Chloe Kim of the United States | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Kim performed with her Cleveland Browns superstar boyfriend, Myles Garrett, there to support her, as he made the trip to Italy to watch Kim in person.

Garrett is coming off his own quest for history, which he accomplished by setting the new NFL single-season sack record during the Browns' 2025 season, finishing with a total of 23 sacks.

Cleveland Browns player Myles Garrett greets Chloe Kim of the United States | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

This impressive accomplishment was commemorated through Sports Illustrated putting Garrett on the cover of their most recent print issue.

Garrett and SI posted a joint photo of the cover to his Instagram on February 19 with the caption, "NFL sack king Myles Garrett relied on big dreams and a little self-doubt to establish football’s new magic number."

It didn't take Kim long to react to this cover, as she reposted it to her Instagram story on Thursday morning with the caption, "historic and 😍😍😍".

She then added, "Proud proud proud of you!"

Chloe Kim's February 19 Instagram story. | Instagram/@chloekim

It's hard to imagine there's a more athletic couple in the world right now.

