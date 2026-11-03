Tom Brady's love life is back in the headlines, and this time, a piece of jewelry has people asking whether his relationship with Candice Swanepoel is moving faster than anyone realized.

The retired NFL quarterback, 49, and the Victoria's Secret model, 38, have reportedly been dating since the summer. Their romance only became public in October, but a recent sighting of Swanepoel wearing a gold band on her left ring finger quickly fueled speculation that the couple might already be engaged.

Now, new details are offering a clearer picture of their relationship, including how the two are approaching dating while raising children and managing demanding careers.

And despite the attention surrounding that ring, a source close to Swanepoel tells People that an engagement isn't part of the story.

Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel's Relationship Takes Shape

Swanepoel was photographed wearing the gold band during an outing on Friday, Oct. 30. With news of her romance with Brady still fresh, the accessory was enough to get people talking.

But according to People's Nov. 2 report, Swanepoel is not engaged to the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

That doesn't mean the relationship has cooled. Quite the opposite, according to the source, who described two people enjoying each other's company without feeling pressure to make things more serious.

"She likes spending time with him. Between her kids and her career, her plate is very full. Tom's independent and has a busy life too, which works well for her," the source told People.

The insider added that the two make plans when their schedules permit and are happy with the arrangement.

It's an interesting glimpse into a relationship that has largely unfolded away from public view. Brady and Swanepoel have not made a joint public appearance to formally introduce themselves as a couple, and neither has publicly discussed the romance in detail.

For now, the latest account suggests they're content getting to know each other without putting a timeline on what comes next.

How Tom Brady and Candice Swanepoel's Romance Began

Although their relationship only recently made headlines, Brady and Swanepoel reportedly have known each other through mutual friends in Miami, where they both live.

People confirmed the romance on Oct. 25, after Us Weekly first reported that the pair were dating. An insider previously told People that the relationship began earlier this summer.

Their shared priorities may help explain the connection.

Brady is a father of three. He shares son Jack with former girlfriend Bridget Moynahan and son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with ex-wife Gisele Bundchen. Swanepoel has two sons, Anacan and Ariel, with former partner Hermann Nicoli.

According to an earlier People report, the two have connected over their commitment to their children, with a source describing both as especially focused on family.

Brady has also spoken candidly about how little free time he has since retiring from football.

"You know what? I don't have much time for a personal life or much time for myself, but I love working, and I love my kids," he told People earlier this year.

His schedule now includes broadcasting and business commitments, while Swanepoel continues her modeling career and raises her sons.

Neither has publicly indicated that marriage is on the horizon. And although the gold band briefly raised that possibility, the latest reporting points to a relationship moving at a pace that works for both of them.

After years of having their personal lives followed closely, Brady and Swanepoel appear to be keeping this chapter relatively private, even as public interest grows.

