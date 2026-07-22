Tom Brady may have spent more than two decades making NFL history, but his favorite title has long been "Dad."

The legendary quarterback is the father of three children: Jack, whom he shares with actress Bridget Moynahan, and Benjamin and Vivian, whom he welcomed during his marriage to supermodel Gisele Bündchen.

Since retiring from football in 2023, Brady has spent even more time with his family, frequently sharing birthday tributes, vacations and major sporting events with his children on social media.

Here's everything to know about Tom Brady's kids and the close-knit family they share.

Who Is Tom Brady's Oldest Child?

Brady became a father for the first time on Aug. 22, 2007, when John "Jack" Edward Thomas Moynahan was born to actress Bridget Moynahan.

Jack arrived several months after Brady and Moynahan ended their relationship, but the former couple has remained committed to co-parenting throughout his life. Over the years, both have spoken positively about raising Jack together, and Brady has often referred to him as an incredible son.

Now 18, Jack has followed his father's love of football, playing quarterback at the high school level while occasionally training alongside the NFL legend. Brady has also brought his oldest son to games, public appearances and other major sporting events, giving fans a glimpse of the close relationship they share.

Benjamin Brady

Brady's second child, Benjamin Rein Brady, was born on Dec. 8, 2009, during his marriage to Gisele Bündchen.

While Jack embraced football early, Brady has shared that Benjamin naturally developed different interests growing up. The former quarterback has said becoming a parent taught him that each child is unique and doesn't need to follow the same path.

Although Benjamin generally stays out of the spotlight, Brady regularly celebrates his son on social media with heartfelt birthday messages, often praising his kindness, sense of humor and caring personality.

Bündchen has similarly shared family moments over the years while emphasizing the importance of letting her children discover who they are on their own.

Vivian Brady

Brady and Bündchen welcomed their daughter, Vivian Lake Brady, on Dec. 5, 2012.

As Brady's youngest child and only daughter, Vivian has frequently appeared in family photos, vacations and milestone celebrations shared by both parents.

Brady has affectionately referred to her as his "forever baby girl" in birthday tributes, while Bündchen has often shared their love of horseback riding, nature and spending time outdoors together.

Vivian has also accompanied her father to several major sporting events over the years, including NFL games and international competitions, remaining a familiar face alongside her famous dad during his retirement.

Tom Brady's Blended Family

Brady's family spans two relationships, but he has consistently emphasized that his children come first.

He co-parents Jack with Bridget Moynahan, while he shares Benjamin and Vivian with former wife Gisele Bündchen. Despite both relationships ending, Brady, Moynahan and Bündchen have all publicly spoken about prioritizing their children's happiness and maintaining supportive co-parenting relationships.

Since stepping away from football, Brady has continued to make family time a priority. Whether celebrating birthdays, traveling together or cheering on his children from the sidelines, he regularly shares moments that show fatherhood remains one of the most important parts of his life.

For Brady, championships may have defined his career, but it's clear his greatest source of pride is watching Jack, Benjamin and Vivian grow into young adults.

