LSU star Flau'jae Johnson launches new podcast, 'Best of Both Worlds'
Flau'jae Johnson wears many hats.
The LSU star is a basketball standout, rap sensation, and now, a podcaster.
On Thursday, July 4, Flau'jae, aka Big 4, dropped the debut episode of her new podcast, Best of Both Worlds, powered by Overtime. Big 4 on the Fourth? How is that for marketing?
Johnson, the 2023 SEC Freshman of the Year and a member of the LSU Tigers' national championship team, teased the podcast with a social media post earlier in the week.
"The album has been doing so crazy I decided to hit y'all with a surprise," the dynamic junior guard wrote on Instagram. "BEST OF BOTH WORLDS PODCAST! What would y'all like to see?"
In the debut episode, Flau'jae discusses a wild story of how she opened for Rod Wave and made it back to LSU practice on time to keep Kim Mulkey happy, her signature shoe, and a 3-on-3 league she founded with WNBA star Napheesa Collier.
Check out the first episode with reigning WNBA MVP Breanna Stewart.
Flau'jae is joined on the podcast by her "momager," Kia Brooks. Brooks works behind the scenes to help negotiate NIL deals for her daughter as she continues to grow her brand on and off the court.
Before the release of her new podcast, Flau'jae dropped her debut album of the same name, Best of Both Worlds. The project includes features from rap legend/LSU superfan Lil Wayne and Memphis' NLE Choppa.
She was also spotted stealing the show at the BET Awards on June 30.
Flau'jae really does it all.
Now that her album is released and with the start of college basketball season coming up in a few months, the Best of Both Worlds podcast will give us some unique insight into one of the most intriguing and versatile stars in the game.
How does the Savannah, Georgia native balance life as a student, athlete, and rapper? We're about to find out what makes Flau'jae the "Biggest 4 in the World."
