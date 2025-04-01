6-foot-2 Patrick Mahomes looks massive beside 5-foot-7 Lionel Messi in cool photo
When Patrick Mahomes and Lionel Messi are in the same building, it’s legendary.
The 29-year-old Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and three-time Super Bowl winner is still growing his legacy despite the failed three-peat in January’s big game vs. the Philadelphia Eagles. Messi’s legacy is set in stone, although the 37-year-old soccer star is still scoring goals for Inter Miami CF in the MLS.
The two legends of sports also happen to be Adidas athletes and both headed to the 2026 World Cup Kick-Off presented by the brand. With the World Cup coming to North America, the FIFA World Cup Trophy was on display, but even more of a powerful visual was Mahomes and Messi together. The 6-foot-2 quarterback towered over the 5-foot-7 forward in an epic photo of the two side-by-side.
Messi doesn’t need his height to be great in soccer as his speed kills. Mahomes needs it to be able to see over his lineman and throw the ball downfield.
The two would share a GOAT-like embrace as well.
While the Chiefs reign as champions in the NFL has come to an end, Messi and Argentina are defending World Cup champions after winning it in 2022 in Qatar. The question is: Will Messi play one more time for his home country in 2026?
If so, it wouldn’t be shocking to see Patrick and wife Brittany Mahomes make an appearance to watch his greatness as both are big soccer fans and are owners of the Kansas City Current, a professional women’s team. Brittany was a star soccer player herself in college at the University of Texas at Tyler, and then played professionally a season in Iceland. It would be awesome to see that happen.