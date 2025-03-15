Brittany Mahomes dresses kids in matching furry KC Current fits ‘to dominate’
Brittany Mahomes is used to dressing her kids up in their Kansas City Chiefs gear on game days, but Saturday was a different kind of game day for the owner with Patrick of the Kansas City Currents.
The mom of now three has been extremely busy with the kids of late, hitting up a theme park and selling out Bronze for his fail, watching Sterling with her Easy Bake oven and chef outfit and getting emotional, taking a workout selfie with baby Golden, and taking a daddy-daughter picture with Patrick coloring with Sterling.
For Saturday’s Current game vs. the Portland Thorns, dad and mom brought the kids where Patrick posted Sterling stealing the show at the game, and Brittany posting their matching Current jacket fits and said “Quick trip to KČ to watch our @kccurrent dominate 👏🏻.”
KC did dominate 3-1, making at least one winning KC event for Brittany and the kids after the Super Bowl debacle.
Brittany, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and then professionally for one season with the Icelandic club UMF Afturelding/Fram, also wore a sick Current jacket to the NWSL game.
These are the special moments mom and dad will cherish forever.
