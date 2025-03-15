The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Brittany Mahomes dresses kids in matching furry KC Current fits ‘to dominate’

The wife of the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and Current owner gets the kids into the soccer spirit.

Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.
Brittany Mahomes on the sidelines before the AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Brittany Mahomes is used to dressing her kids up in their Kansas City Chiefs gear on game days, but Saturday was a different kind of game day for the owner with Patrick of the Kansas City Currents.

The mom of now three has been extremely busy with the kids of late, hitting up a theme park and selling out Bronze for his fail, watching Sterling with her Easy Bake oven and chef outfit and getting emotional, taking a workout selfie with baby Golden, and taking a daddy-daughter picture with Patrick coloring with Sterling.

Brittany Mahomes and kid
Brittany with the kids at a Chiefs game. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

For Saturday’s Current game vs. the Portland Thorns, dad and mom brought the kids where Patrick posted Sterling stealing the show at the game, and Brittany posting their matching Current jacket fits and said “Quick trip to KČ to watch our @kccurrent dominate 👏🏻.”

Brittany Mahomes and kids
Brittany Mahomes/Instagram

KC did dominate 3-1, making at least one winning KC event for Brittany and the kids after the Super Bowl debacle.

Patrick and Brittany Mahome
Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes cheer during the game between the Kansas City Current and Atletico De Madrid. / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Brittany, who played soccer at the University of Texas at Tyler and then professionally for one season with the Icelandic club UMF Afturelding/Fram, also wore a sick Current jacket to the NWSL game.

These are the special moments mom and dad will cherish forever.

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

