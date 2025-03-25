Brittany Mahomes tires 4-year-old Sterling out on toddler treadmill, bench press
The Mahomes family is in workout mode this football offseason and daughter Sterling got in on the action.
Brittany Mahomes has been crushing her workouts with “fave workout partner” baby Golden by her side, and wearing a super pink fit while dealing with chickens running around the gym.
Patrick Mahomes is getting his body right for the next Kansas City Chiefs football already, even doing some crazy toe strengthening exercises.
Now, their 4-year-old daughter Sterling is joining in on the fitness fun. First, she crushed the treadmill.
She even got herself out of breath, too.
After her cardio session, she hit the bench press where she impressed mom by doing legs and chest all at the same time.
It looks like dad was behind her the whole time spotting as well.
Bronze, 2, could be seen running around, too, getting his laps in while Golden probably stretched out and was good for nap time.
It’s been a Mahomes family fitness affair going on. It’s also family full of athletes as Brittany was a standout soccer player in college at the Unversity of Texas at Tyler and even briefly played professionally in Iceland. The kids certainly have the genes to be future athletes as well. Look out for the future Mahomes kids.