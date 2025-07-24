The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-7 Hulk Hogan in 'Rocky III' towering over Sylvester Stallone is must-see photo

Hulk Hogan has tragically passed away at the age of 71. His memorable performance as Thunderlips in "Rocky III" is a 1980s classic.

Matthew Graham

David McDaniel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.

While many other outlets will have amazing obituaries about his life as a WWE legend, not to mention a sordid history away from the ring, we here at The Athlete Lifestyle will always remember him most fondly for his iconic role as Thunderlips in the one of the best sports movies of all time, "Rocky III."

RELATED: Bills legend Jim Kelly shares 'amazing' news amid grandson's medical emergency

Hulk Hogan, Sylvester Stallone
Thunderlips, aka Hulk Hogan, destroys Rocky, aka Sylvester Stallone, in "Rocky III." / IMAGO / United Archives

Mr. T, 73, who played Clubber Lang, was the known nemesis for Sylvester Stallone's immortalized Rocky character, but it was Hulk Hogan who stole the show with his staggering height at 6-foot-7. Stallone, 79, is listed at 5-foot-10, but that feels very generous.

RELATED: Michael Jordan’s crazy $115 million yacht has insane features with perfect name

In "Rocky III," released in 1982, Rocky, who looks nothing like the man from "Rocky II" with a sculpted new action-hero shredded physique, supposedly down to 2.8% body fat for the role, gets annihilated by Thunderlips in an exhibition match for charity.

What's most staggering is the difference in stature as shown in this amazing photo of the two men standing side-by-side.

Mr. T would reunite with Hulk Hogan for Wrestlemania I in 1985, and it's widely considered the wrestling event that saved the now multi-billion dollar entertainment franchise from bankruptcy and irrelevancy.

Hulk Hogan will forever live on as Thunderlips.

Hulk Hogan
Jamie Germano/Rochester Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Published |Modified
Matthew Graham
MATTHEW GRAHAM

Matthew Graham has over 20 years of media experience and oversees The Athlete Lifestyle On SI. He has had previous leadership roles at NBC Sports, Yahoo, and USA TODAY, where he co-founded For The Win (named Best Mobile Site by Digiday). He has also written for ESPN, Cosmopolitan, US Weekly, People, E! Online, and FHM, covering major sports and entertainment events like the Oscars, the Golden Globes, NBA Finals, Super Bowl, and winning the Yahoo Superstar Award for coverage of the Olympics.

Home/News