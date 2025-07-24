6-foot-7 Hulk Hogan in 'Rocky III' towering over Sylvester Stallone is must-see photo
Hulk Hogan has passed away at the age of 71.
While many other outlets will have amazing obituaries about his life as a WWE legend, not to mention a sordid history away from the ring, we here at The Athlete Lifestyle will always remember him most fondly for his iconic role as Thunderlips in the one of the best sports movies of all time, "Rocky III."
RELATED: Bills legend Jim Kelly shares 'amazing' news amid grandson's medical emergency
Mr. T, 73, who played Clubber Lang, was the known nemesis for Sylvester Stallone's immortalized Rocky character, but it was Hulk Hogan who stole the show with his staggering height at 6-foot-7. Stallone, 79, is listed at 5-foot-10, but that feels very generous.
RELATED: Michael Jordan’s crazy $115 million yacht has insane features with perfect name
In "Rocky III," released in 1982, Rocky, who looks nothing like the man from "Rocky II" with a sculpted new action-hero shredded physique, supposedly down to 2.8% body fat for the role, gets annihilated by Thunderlips in an exhibition match for charity.
What's most staggering is the difference in stature as shown in this amazing photo of the two men standing side-by-side.
Mr. T would reunite with Hulk Hogan for Wrestlemania I in 1985, and it's widely considered the wrestling event that saved the now multi-billion dollar entertainment franchise from bankruptcy and irrelevancy.
Hulk Hogan will forever live on as Thunderlips.