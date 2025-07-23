Bills legend Jim Kelly shares 'amazing' news amid grandson's medical emergency
While the Buffalo Bills report to training camp at St. John Fisher University in Rochester on July 22, the team's Hall of Famer quarterback, Jim Kelly, continues to ask for prayers amid his newborn grandson's heartbreaking medical scare.
The Hall of Famer's eldest daughter, Erin Kelly-Bean, gave birth to her first child with husband, Parker Bean, last week. However, their baby boy was born with unexpected complications that required immediate surgery.
"Erin and Parker have asked that we do not share his most beautiful name yet with the public, because they still want to announce him to the world 😭 and especially to those of you who have been praying fervently for our miracle Bean," Kelly wrote.
On Tuesday evening, the 65-year-old shared incredible update with fans. He wrote on Instagram, "We have some AMAZING NEWS to share: our Little Bean is off the ventilator! THANK GOD! This is a huge answer to prayer, and we are so thankful for the progress he’s made. AMAZING!!"
However, there's still a long road ahead and a major test on Wednesday, July 23.
"We’re still very much in the middle of the healing journey — and we need your continued prayers," Kelly added.
"We have a VERY important day tomorrow. They are going to try and take him off a medication that he cannot continue to be on. Please pray that he can come off of it successfully!"
Bills Mafia filled the comments section with hearfelt messages. Kelly excitedly announced the news of becoming a first-time grandparent in February,
Kelly said the goal is for his grandson to "be fully restored to optimal health, and that he would be able to go home soon and thrive with his mom and dad."
