Michael Jordan’s crazy $115 million yacht has insane features with perfect name
Michael Jordan has built a baller legacy with baller money, and with it he’s not afraid to flex his baller lifestyle.
The Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer with six rings and a Nike empire is now worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. It also doesn’t hurt that Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He made “only” $94 million in salary during his 15-year playing career, but his endorsements and investments have really paid off.
With that kind of money he can have a vast real estate portfolio — he finally sold his Chicago mansion after being on the market over a decade — and some adult toys like a $70 million private jet with a $500,000 paint job. Oh, and how about two superyachts. He owns an $80 million one known as “Joy” and his even more baller one known as “M’BRACE” that is valued at $115 million.
The yacht was built in 2018 and purchased by Jordan in 2022. The 244-foot long ship accommodates 12 guests with 8 cabins and 24 crew, and has an annual cost to run it of a staggering $10 million. It features a tender garage, underwater lights, observation lounge, outdoor bar, sun deck, foredeck seating, outdoor shower, swimming platform. Here’s a look inside of it:
When you got it like that, you can flex like that. Michael Jordan is that dude and his superyacht is fit for a legend like him.