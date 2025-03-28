The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Michael Jordan’s crazy $115 million yacht has insane features with perfect name

The NBA legend’s superyacht costs $10 million a year alone just to run it. See what’s inside the baller boat.

Matt Ryan

23XI Racing team owner and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during qualifying for the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway.
23XI Racing team owner and NBA Hall of Famer Michael Jordan during qualifying for the Cup Series championship race at Phoenix Raceway. / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Michael Jordan has built a baller legacy with baller money, and with it he’s not afraid to flex his baller lifestyle.

The Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer with six rings and a Nike empire is now worth $3.5 billion, according to Forbes. It also doesn’t hurt that Jordan sold his share of the Charlotte Hornets in 2023 for approximately $3 billion, which was a profit of $2.25 billion. He made “only” $94 million in salary during his 15-year playing career, but his endorsements and investments have really paid off.

Jordan’s shoe empire is legendary with ones like these he wore with the 1995-1996 Bulls. / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

With that kind of money he can have a vast real estate portfolio — he finally sold his Chicago mansion after being on the market over a decade — and some adult toys like a $70 million private jet with a $500,000 paint job. Oh, and how about two superyachts. He owns an $80 million one known as “Joy” and his even more baller one known as “M’BRACE” that is valued at $115 million.

The yacht was built in 2018 and purchased by Jordan in 2022. The 244-foot long ship accommodates 12 guests with 8 cabins and 24 crew, and has an annual cost to run it of a staggering $10 million. It features a tender garage, underwater lights, observation lounge, outdoor bar, sun deck, foredeck seating, outdoor shower, swimming platform. Here’s a look inside of it:

When you got it like that, you can flex like that. Michael Jordan is that dude and his superyacht is fit for a legend like him.

No. 23 has made the vast amount of his wealth off the court. / Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

