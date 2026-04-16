76ers Star Joel Embiid's Wife Anne de Paula Explains Recently Leaving USA

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled to stay healthy at critical points throughout this season, which is one reason why they finished in 7th place in the Eastern Conference and therefore had to play the Orlando Magic in a Play-In Tournament game before securing their spot in the proper NBA postseason.

And the 76ers weren't even at full strength against Orlando, as star center Joe Embiid was sidelined because he needed an emergency appendectomy on April 9 and is still unable to return to action (although he's expected to be available when the 76ers face the Boston Celtics for their first round matchup on April 19.

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

This feels like a familiar story for 76ers fans. While Embiid can't be blamed for getting appendicitis (nor any of the other injuries he has dealt with), the bottom line is that much of Embiid's career narrative has been shaped by the time he has missed with various ailments.

But all it would take is one healthy and deep run through the postseason and into the NBA Finals for Embiid to put this narrative behind him. Then again, this is much easier said than done, especially since Philadelphia has to face the Celtics in the first round.

Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) grabs hold of Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Joel Embiid's Wife Anne Explains Her Recent Trip Home to Brazil

Regardless of whether Embiid is able to lead the 76ers to the elusive NBA Finals, he'll still have the support of his wife, Anne de Paula.

Embiid and de Paula met through a mutual friend in New York City in 2018. Their relationship began platonic but soon became romantic. They then had their first child together, a son named Arthur Elijah, in September of 2020. And they got married in New York in July of 2023.

Joel Embiid and wife Anne de Paula | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

De Paula is from Brazil. And she explained the reason why she made a recent trip to her home country amid the 76ers' postseason push with an Instagram post on April 9, the same day Embiid had his appendectomy surgery.

"I went back home for a little bit and some friendly whales came to say hi/welcome back 💕 couldn’t get any better," the post was captioned.

The post includes several selfies of de Paula, along with several scenic photos of Brazilian beaches.

The caption makes it seem like de Paula is already back in the United States so that she can be there for Embiid's return and eventual series against the Celtics.