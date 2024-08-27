Sitting behind Joel Embiid is Phillies fans worst nightmare (VIDEO)
Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Joel Embiid is fresh off winning his first Olympics gold medal with Team USA and he’s enjoying his offseason.
There were many priceless moments in Paris, including Embiid’s reaction to Steph Curry’s insane barrage of three-pointers that allowed the U.S. to beat France in the gold medal game.
There was also the moment Embiid received his gold medal and told the crowd in France just how much he a thought of all their booing.
On Monday night, the former NBA MVP decided to take in a Philadelphia Phillies game, and what a game it was. Embiid was there to capture the moment of Bryce Harper’s walk-off hit vs. the Houston Astros, posting it on his Instagram account.
Embiid’s reaction was also caught by TV cameras:
The funniest moments, though, came from announcer and former Phillies player John Kruk. Kruk was perplexed how Embiid could even fit in the seat.
“Sideways,” was the answer.
One thing from the video that stood out is the poor fan stuck behind the 7-foot, 280-pound tower that is Embiid.
What a cool moment to be able to see and meet Embiid as a Philadelphia fan, but he likely paid anywhere from $150-$500 to see the game, and instead he got to stare at the back of the star athlete’s head. Was it worth it?
